Anthony Joshua and his promoter, Eddie Hearn, have effectively confirmed that Deontay Wilder will be the heavyweight’s next opponent early next year. Although the fight is yet to be signed and sealed, ‘AJ’ can now turn his attention towards a high-stakes Saudi match-up after knocking out Robert Helenius.

Joshua was subjected to a late change of plans this weekend when his original opponent, Dillian Whyte, was forced to pull out of their O2 Arena contest after returning ‘adverse findings’ from a random drugs test.

Despite fighting only last weekend, 39-year-old Helenius stepped in at extremely short notice to take Whyte’s place. The towering Finn lasted seven rounds with the former WBA, IBF, WBO and IBO heavyweight champion before a devastating right hand saw him tumble to the canvas.

After the fight, which was attended by Saudi Arabia officials amid rumours of AJ’s next contest being held in the Middle East, the Brit was asked whether a fight with Wilder is on the agenda.