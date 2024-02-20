Anthony Joshua had a brutal response when Francis Ngannou began to brag about knocking Tyson Fury to the floor in their fight last year. UFC star Ngannou dropped Fury on his boxing debut in October, but the Gypsy King got back to his feet and controversially claimed a split-decision win.

Ngannou is continuing his switch to boxing and will next face Joshua in just his second bout on March 8 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. The Brit certainly has experience on his side, with 29 more fights to his name, but that did not stop Ngannou from showing his confidence in their face-to-face.

Speaking to DAZN, the ex-UFC champion claimed that Joshua would not have been able to show the same resilience as Fury did last year, recovering from Ngannou’s knockdown. Despite the defeat on his debut, the 37-year-old took heart from the contest and believes that he has the upper hand over next month’s opponent.

“Yeah, I have a doubt about that,” Ngannou said while sat down with AJ discussing his dropping of Fury. “Tyson showed that he’s very resilient. I saw him come back from a knockdown that you wouldn’t believe. So I think he’s probably one of the most resistant person out there, and that’s not a disrespect to AJ. I don’t believe that AJ would take what Tyson did.”