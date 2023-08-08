



Anthony Joshua has spoken out on his new opponent, Robert Helenius, stepping in to replace Dillian Whyte ahead of this weekend’s fight. AJ and ‘The Body Snatcher’ were due to face off at the O2 almost eight years after their first match-up, but the fight was scrapped at less than a week’s notice after Whyte returned ‘adverse findings’ as part of a random anti-doping protocol.

Joshua is believed to have his heart set on a big-money bout with Deontay Wilder early next year. To get there, he may need to dispatch Helenius in convincing fashion with the towering Finn agreeing to fight at extremely short notice. Helenius, known as ‘The Nordic Nightmare’, has four defeats on his CV. One was a unanimous decision against Whyte back in 2017, while he was knocked out in the first round against Wilder last year. Joshua will hope for a similarly emphatic performance on Saturday night, and he has called the bout a ‘check point’ on his path to more glamorous heavyweight showdowns.

“This wasn’t in the script,” admitted the 33-year-old. “I respect Helenius and may I say, I respect any male or female who steps into the ring. I am laser focused on the win. I can make steps forward to bigger and better things but the road map has a check point, Saturday night. May the best man win.” Helenius, who stands at more than 6ft 6in tall, will come into the bout just a matter of days after his last fight. The 39-year-old took just over two rounds to dispose of his compatriot, Mika Mielonen, with a TKO victory on Saturday.

