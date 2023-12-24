Sunday, December 24, 2023
BOXING

Anthony Joshua beats Otto Wallin to bloody pulp as Swede left barely recongnisable | Boxing | Sport

Online Editor
By Online Editor
Anthony Joshua beat Otto Wallin to a bloody pulp en route to an impressive stoppage victory in Saudi Arabia. The Swede was pulled out by his corner at the end of the fifth following a one-sided affair.

Joshua came into the Wallin fight knowing that a blockbuster showdown with Deontay Wilder was off the cards following a shock defeat to Joseph Parker in the co-feature attraction. But that didn’t appear to be on his mind as he came out of the blocks firing on all cylinders.

In stark contrast to Wilder’s cumbersome display moments earlier, Joshua looked sharp and dangerous early in the contest. He quickly found his range with some powerful straight shots that snapped back the Swede’s head. 

Not since the first fight with Andy Ruiz Jr had boxing fans been treated to this version of AJ. The Watford powerhouse was clearly on the lookout for a stoppage.

In the fourth round, Joshua began to up the tempo as he looked to land a crafty pull counter off of a decoy jab. Joshua in complete control. Round five saw more of the same

Online Editor
Online Editor
