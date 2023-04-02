Sunday, April 2, 2023
BOXING

Anthony Joshua apologises after Jermaine Franklin fight as bout ends in ugly scenes

Anthony Joshua has apologised to fans after ugly scenes marred the end of his win over Jermaine Franklin in London.

The duo continued grappling after the bell following 12 rounds of boxing before the Brit was proclaimed the winner in a unanimous decision.

Tensions boiled over following the final bell after Joshua tapped Franklin on the back of the head. The two started fighting again in the centre of the ring before they were split up by their teams and security while angry words were exchanged. More chaos appeared to develop ringside before the situation was diffused.

Joshua has now offered fans an apology for the late scenes as he explained what happened. “Last time I grabbed the mic, it was a bit chaotic. So I’m calm,” Joshua told DAZN, referencing his behaviour after his second loss to Uysk. “I appreciate every single person coming out this evening. Inside this squared circle, it’s a different type of energy in here.

He went into more detail during his post-fight press conference, explaining that the emotions when you are in the ring can make you act differently. He added: “Honestly, it’s just a fight like that’s what I’m saying you’re fighting someone who wants to win. He wanted to win. In the round by round, we’re kind of talking to each other, pushing his head and s*** like that.

“There’s a bit of like ego, pride that happens in the ring and it just spills over until the final vote. That’s all it is really. It’s all respect. It’s all respect, but at the same time, it’s a fight. It’s different when you’re in a square circle with a different kind of energy that you may not or someone else may not understand.”

