



British heavyweight superstar Anthony Joshua has outlined his hopes for his next fight to be a homecoming at Wembley Stadium in autumn – as he earmarked four potential opponents. The two-time former unified world champion is setting his sights on scaling previous heights once more after his recent demolition job against Francis Ngannou.

The 35-year-old came into the bout with the ex-UFC heavyweight champion with a point to prove, as he continues to rebuild his standing following back-to-back losses versus Oleksandr Usyk in 2021 and 2022. However, he demonstrated his class as he dispatched of his Cameroonian adversary in a memorable knockout win in March. His opponent had come into the clash with a burgeoning repuation, having given Tyson Fury a real scare on his debut in the boxing ring in October. Still, it appeared that ‘AJ’ was able to block out the noise as he left Ngannou sprawled on the canvas with a savage blow in the second round of the contest to prevail. Now, while speaking at a special press conference organised at Monaco E-Prix, Joshua confirmed the blueprint that is currently being worked towards over his next bout. He said: “It’s gonna be in London, Wembley Stadium. This is what I’m being told. If that’s what [the Saudis] say, they normally back their word, so let’s go with that: Wembley, 20 or 21 September.

“On 1 June in Saudi Arabia, they’ve got the 5 vs 5 card,” Joshua continued, as he went on to outline some of the fighters that are being considered as a next foe in the ring. “You’ve got Filip Hrgovic vs Daniel Dubois, and you’ve got Zhilei Zhang vs Deontay Wilder. “So, providing one of those looks good… the one who looks the best, His Excellency Turki Al-Sheikh said to me: ‘I want you to fight [him]’. What he says is: ‘In the future, I want people to look back at your record and say that you took on the best’. I said: ‘Now you’re speaking my language’. “So, out of that pool, I believe that’s who I’m gonna be fighting – one of those. We’re on the same page, and he’s on the same page as the fans as well. He’s trying to deliver what the fans want; I know they want that big fight with Tyson Fury, and he’s working on it.”

“But Fury’s got his obligations with Oleksandr Usyk so I’ve gotta make sure I stay focused and disciplined, keep steamrolling through opponents so I can get closer and closer to having the opportunity of me vs Tyson Fury.’ I pray that he does his thing, I pray that Zhang does his thing. Whichever one looks good and whichever one His Excellency wants, I’m ready.” Previous to this, Joshua’s promoter, Eddie Hearn, had also seemingly committed to the prospect of his client eventually facing off against the winner of the unified heavyweight world championship fight between Tyson Fury and Oleksandr Usyk. Speaking to Sky Sports, the outspoken figure teased: Now all of a sudden, people are going, ‘AJ might take Fury out’. “I’m telling you, he knocks Tyson Fury out, but we’ve just got to get over this hurdle on Friday night and I know that His Excellency will have AJ stopping Ngannou and Fury beating Usyk – fingers crossed – [then] there is no way in the world he will not make that fight. Hearn added: “It will be the biggest fight in boxing. One of the biggest fights of our generation and in all time of the history of the sport, AJ against Tyson Fury. But it is all irrelevant if he doesn’t win Friday and then May 18, Tyson Fury has to beat Usyk.”





