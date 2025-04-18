



Eddie Hearn is sure that the Anthony Joshua vs Tyson Fury will eventually take place – but one source close to the Gypsy King claims he will “never fight again”. There have been many calls for Joshua to appear in the ring against the former heavyweight champion, but the mega-money fight was made more unlikely due to Fury’s untimely retirement after his second defeat by Oleksandr Usyk. The 36-year-old announced he was stepping away from the ring in January 2025, after Usyk retained his WBA (Super), WBC, WBO, IBO and The Ring heavyweight titles against Fury. However, a bout between the two British fighters has been rumoured for quite some time and Joshua’s promoter, Hearn, believes it can still happen despite the roadblocks in the way. He told BBC Sport: “This is the kind of fight that probably gets made over a DM between the two or a text or a call.

“It’s like ‘look, do you fancy it?’ That’s it. And then, bang, it’s done.” Joshua and Fury have both been beaten by Usyk in the past. Joshua, 35, has been out of the ring since September 2024 after he was knocked out by current IBF title-holder Daniel Dubois. Hearn has admitted that while neither have titles to fight for, the bout would still be an incredible spectacle. He added: “Neither of them are champions. Both are huge names, both at the back ends of their careers, but more importantly both are still relatively in their prime. “Before AJ lost to Dubois, everyone said this is the best AJ we’ve ever seen. And Fury never really showed any signs of decline against Usyk. He just got beat by the pound-for-pound number one.”

However, Fury’s ex-promoter Bob Arum is convinced that the Gypsy King will never return to the ring, and this time retirement is permanent. Fury has retired more than once in his career, but Arum is adamant that his old client is past the need to fight again. The American advocate said: “If I was a betting man I would say he will never fight again. Marvin Hagler had an expression – ‘a rich guy who goes to bed wearing silk pyjamas doesn’t get up in the morning to do road work’. “Tyson, really, I don’t think wants to get up in the morning and do road work and go through the experience of having to train when economically he doesn’t have to do it any more.”

Despite Fury’s retirement and Joshua’s time away from the ring, fans are still calling for the pair to lace up their gloves and face off against one another. Hearn doesn’t seem to fussed about making this fight happen soon, however, as he believes a defeat to Fury could end Joshua’s career for good. He added: “If AJ was to lose again, [the Fury fight] isn’t really there any more. Maybe his career isn’t either, so we are not in any tearing rush.” Hearn also dismissed Arum’s claims that Fury won’t fight again, as he claimed the promoter and boxer “never really had the closest of relationships”. “Tyson looks in great shape. I think he said the other day he’s training twice a day, so it’d be very easy for him to go into 10-week camp,” Hearn said. “The next decision for AJ is going to be really important. I hope it’s Tyson Fury – we’ll see what the boxing gods allow.”





Source link

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!