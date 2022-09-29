Anthony Gordon breaks silence on "crazy" Chelsea transfer talk as January move looks slim

Anthony Gordon believes no player is worth £60million after Chelsea failed to sign the Everton winger in the summer, with a January move unlikely to happen.

Chelsea tried to land the England youth international, 21, in August but failed to agree a transfer fee with the Toffees. Gordon has enjoyed a rapid rise at Goodison Park, becoming one of Everton’s key players after inspiring them to Premier League survival last term.

The talent has started this season well – scoring twice in the Premier League – and believes he can break into Gareth Southgate’s squad for the World Cup in Qatar. Gordon has around six weeks to impress the England manager before the squad is announced.

That’s football nowadays – it’s absolutely crazy,” said Gordon when asked about the Chelsea rumours, as quoted by The Metro. “Personally, I don’t think any player is worth that amount of money – but I’m also not going to talk myself down.

“The money in football, that’s just how it is nowadays. You’re also paying for potential all the time these days. That’s just how football goes. I wasn’t too focused on that because I can only control what I can control.

“I think the minute you do that (thinking he is a £60m player), there’s only one way you’re going to go. You need to stay humble. You need to focus on today and tomorrow and don’t look too far into the future. That’s part and parcel of football.

“When you’re doing well, there’s always going to be that speculation. But because the place is so good, it’s not a place where I’m devastated because I have to stay. That’s never been the case. I was never desperate to leave Everton. It was definitely not the case.”

Chelsea are not expected to bid for Gordon in January due to a change in management. Graham Potter succeeded Thomas Tuchel earlier this month and, according to football.london, the new boss wants to bring Callum Hudson-Odoi back into the fold.

The England international, 21, joined Bayer Leverkusen on loan in the summer, but Chelsea have the option to recall him in January. That would be a cheaper and perhaps wiser alternative, as Hudson-Odoi is still regarded as one of the best young wingers in England.

Although Gordon isn’t setting his sights on a winter move to a so-called “Big Six” club, he is targeting a spot in England’s World Cup squad. The uncapped star isn’t backed to be picked due to the talents at Southgate’s disposal, but he remains confident.

‘If I didn’t have the ambition to play for England in the World Cup then I would be a bit stupid, but I understand the squad is so good at the minute that it’s going to be really tough to get in,” he added. “I’m 100 per cent focused on making the World Cup squad.

“If it doesn’t happen, it doesn’t happen. It’s out of my control but I’ll definitely give it my best try. To get there, I’ll need to score a lot of goals in the next couple of games. I’m ready for that challenge. I’m hopeful.”