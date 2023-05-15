Another Nollywood actor, Chikezie Uwazie dies in US

Following the disturbing news on the death of popular Nollywood actors, Saint Obi and Murphy Afolabi, another actor, Chikezie Uwazie is dead.

The actor, reportedly died in the United States of America few days ago after a second brain surgery.

One of the leading stars of the early 2000s, Chikezie Uwazie left Nigeria for the United States over seven years ago.

Before he relocated, he featured in several Nollywood flicks including the movie, “Musical Whispers”, a film on Autism, produced by Ebele Okaro and directed by Bond Emeruwa. He was also in, “Village Destroyer” alongside Osita Iheme, Ugo Ugbor, and “Last Kiss”, where he acted alongside Emeka Ike, Ini Edo, Ejike Asiegbu and Mercy Johnson Okojie, among several other movies.

His colleague, Obey Etok Chima posted the news of his passage on her Facebook on Sunday. She wrote, “I can’t imagine am posting this. Chikezie Uwazie goneeeee. After a 2nd brain surgery. Gini na emezi. Am so shocked to get this news this evening. Just got this from our IMSU alumni platform. I thought you told me you were going to the states for greener pastures. You promised to come back some years back but I didn’t see you. Can’t believe you are gone but God knows best. Rest on Chyko”.

Uwazie’s death is the third in Nollywood within the last three days after St. Obi and Murphy Afolabi.