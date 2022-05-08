CELEBRITIES
Another MC Oluomo’s daughter graduates from US university
Adijat Amoke Akinsanya, one of the daughters of the Chairman of the Lagos State Parks Management Committee, Musiliu Akinsanya, popularly known as MC Oluomo has bagged a degree in Psychology from Albany State University in the United States.
MC Oluomo who excitedly shared the news on Facebook page wrote;
Alihamdulilah. Your Life is your story, and the adventure ahead of you is the journey to fulfilling your purpose and potential. My daughter, Adijat Amoke Akinsanya, is a proud graduate of Albany State University. She bagged a major in Psychology.
I am indeed happy and proud as a father. I am also grateful to God for the completion of her higher education. May we all enjoy the fruit of our labour and may Almighty Allah keep guiding our children. Amin.
Congratulations again my darling daughter, Adijat Amoke Akinsanya @adijat__a
In the last three years, seven children of MC Oluomo have graduated from various universities in the US.
In 2019, his twins, boy and girl, graduated from the University of Atlanta, Georgia.
In December 2020, Nofisat Ayinke Akinsanya bagged a degree in Nursing from Georgia Southern University .
In May, 2021, Abisola Akinsanya graduated with an associate from Clayton State University.
In December of that year, another set of twin children also graduated from universities in US. Kehinde bagged a degree in Healthcare Management from Albany State University while Taiye, on her part, bagged a Bachelor’s degree from Columbus State University, New York.
Oluomo, who maintains a second home in Atlanta, often shuttles between the U.S. and Nigeria.
CELEBRITIES
The real reason you don’t see Halima Abubakar in films anymore
Actress Halima Abubakar has said she stop featuring in many movies because of the sex-for-roles demand .
The 36-year-old said this on Twitter on Saturday as she returned to the social media platform.
Halima also claimed she started to produce movies herself because filmmakers wanted to have sex with her in exchange for movie roles.
“I left Twitter not Nollywood. I produce my own movies.i no get strength for sex,” she began.
“Taking a break is necessary. I have won all. I won’t be too hungry to ass lick, or belong to a group,” the White Hunters star continued.
“Like I said before,I don’t have filter.i say the truth..I mean that’s me,” Halima concluded.
CELEBRITIES
Kourtney Kardashian details IVF struggles as she’s desperate to have baby with Travis
Kourtney Kardashian and her fiancé Travis Barker have opened up about their struggles with IVF in the latest episode of The Kardashian’s as they continue on their journey to conceive their first child together.
Reality TV star Kourtney, 43, has experienced a whirlwind romance with the talented musician over the past year and a half after the long-term friends realised that they were meant for one another.
Travis, 46, got down on one knee and popped the question earlier this year, and now the pair are desperate to have a child together.
Kourtney, who already shares children Mason, 11, Penelope, 8, and Reign, 6, with ex-partner Scott Disick, went to see a fertility doctor just two days after her engagement with Travis in a bid to get the ball rolling.
At 43, mum-of-three Kourtney is reportedly worried she may have reached the ‘cut-off age’ to have more children, and she and the Blink 182 rocker are said to be ‘praying for a miracle’.
Travis, who is dad to Landon, 18, and Alabama, 16, from his marriage to Shanna Moakler, has been ‘fully supporting’ the Poosh founder on the journey, with insiders claiming the experience has brought them even closer together.
“Kourtney feels like she’s almost at the cut-off age of having kids, so this is almost like her last chance,” a source close to the stars has told American publication Us. “They’re praying for a miracle.”
And in the latest episode of the Kardashian-Jenner’s brand-new reality TV show, Kourtney and Travis open up about their struggles to conceive a baby.
Clips from the new episode sees Kourtney confess that the couple are ‘super excited’ because it’s the first time they have made it to an egg retrieval in six months.
‘This doctor in San Diego, Dr. Wood, he’s the best in the West Coast. He’s just different than any other doctors,” Kourtney says.
During the episode, Kourtney also gushes over Travis, admitting that she fell for him because he is such a fantastic father to his children.https://get-latest.convrse.media/?url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.mirror.co.uk%2F3am%2Fcelebrity-news%2Fkourtney-kardashian-details-ivf-struggles-26878750&cre=center&cip=17&view=web
And in the first episode of The Kardashians, Kourtney detailed the adverse side effects of her IVF journey with her husband-to-be.
In one scene, the mum-of-three is seen opening up to mum Kris Jenner about her ongoing attempts to have another baby, describing the process as “awful”.
Kourtney tells the cameras: “Travis and I want to have a baby, so my doctor took us down this road of doing IVF. It hasn’t been the most amazing experience.”
“The medication that they’ve been giving me put me into menopause – literally into menopause.”
She goes on to add: “I think because I’m so clean and careful with what I put into my body, it’s just having the complete opposite reaction and working as a contraceptive instead of helping us.”
CELEBRITIES
Nollywood’s Laide Bakare flaunts newly acquired luxury cars
Laide Bakare, the Nollywood actress, has bought herself two brand new cars — just a few weeks after acquiring a mansion.
The film star had taken to her Instagram page on Tuesday to announce the purchase of the cars.
Bakare shared a picture of herself posing in between the cars — which are Toyota and Lexus — while giving some of her nuggets for success.
She also said she isn’t showing off but trying to encourage ladies to be self-dependent.
“There comes a time in every girl’s life when she decides to pamper herself extravagantly to compensate for years of hard work and labour. Having saved for years to acquire more luxurious houses and vehicles, it is save for me to say that persistence is the basic key to glorious success,” she wrote.
“Little by little, here I’m today; just few weeks after my new house opening. I give you all the praise Ya Allah,”
“Please note, this is not a show off, but to further encourage ladies out there that its acheiveable. You can be successful on your own without depending on anybody in life.”
