Another MC Oluomo’s daughter graduates from US university

Adijat Amoke Akinsanya, one of the daughters of the Chairman of the Lagos State Parks Management Committee, Musiliu Akinsanya, popularly known as MC Oluomo has bagged a degree in Psychology from Albany State University in the United States.

MC Oluomo who excitedly shared the news on Facebook page wrote;

Alihamdulilah. Your Life is your story, and the adventure ahead of you is the journey to fulfilling your purpose and potential. My daughter, Adijat Amoke Akinsanya, is a proud graduate of Albany State University. She bagged a major in Psychology.

I am indeed happy and proud as a father. I am also grateful to God for the completion of her higher education. May we all enjoy the fruit of our labour and may Almighty Allah keep guiding our children. Amin.

Congratulations again my darling daughter, Adijat Amoke Akinsanya @adijat__a

In the last three years, seven children of MC Oluomo have graduated from various universities in the US.

In 2019, his twins, boy and girl, graduated from the University of Atlanta, Georgia.

In December 2020, Nofisat Ayinke Akinsanya bagged a degree in Nursing from Georgia Southern University .

In May, 2021, Abisola Akinsanya graduated with an associate from Clayton State University.

In December of that year, another set of twin children also graduated from universities in US. Kehinde bagged a degree in Healthcare Management from Albany State University while Taiye, on her part, bagged a Bachelor’s degree from Columbus State University, New York.

Oluomo, who maintains a second home in Atlanta, often shuttles between the U.S. and Nigeria.