Another Lagos monarch kidnapped

Another monarch in Lagos State, Yusuf Ogundare, who is the Baale of Shangisha, has been kidnapped.

According to available information, the monarch was kidnapped on Wednesday by men who posed as land buyers.

The men, who were later discovered to be armed, had approached Ogundare, seeking to buy a parcel of land.

According the Baale’s brother, Mohammed Adams, Ogundare was invited to the CMD Guest House on CMD Road, Shangisha by some unknown men over the phone, claiming they wanted to buy a parcel of land.

Adams said that while taking the men to Shangisha inside the presumed buyer’s Toyota Venza car with unknown registration number for the inspection of the land, they discovered that the three of them were armed.

Subsequently, the hoodlums diverted the journey.

On getting to Domino’s Pizza Junction, also along the CMD Road, Shangisha, Adams was dropped by the roadside, while his brother was taken away.

Adams then reported the development to the police.

Before now, gunmen had also kidnapped the Oniba of Ibaland, Oba Goriola Oseni.

Oseni, who spent days with his abductors, was released only after ransom was paid.

The alleged abductors have been arrested and are standing trial in court now.

Commenting on the abduction of Ogundare on Thursday, the spokesman of the Lagos State Police Command, ASP Olarinde Famous-Cole, told members of the public to come forward with any intelligent information that may lead to the rescue of Ogundare and the arrest of his abductors.

Famous-Cole said investigations and tracking of the abductors had commenced