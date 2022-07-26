Another Lagos APC stalwart defects to PDP

The Governorship Candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Lagos State, Dr. Abdul-Azeez Olajide Adediran (JANDOR) on Monday, July 25, received a political bigwig in the Ibeju-Lekki Local Government Area of the state, Engr. Wasiu Habeeb popularly known as Allahu Barki into the PDP from the ruling All Progressive Congress (APC).



JANDOR described the defection of Allahu Barki, who was an aspirant in APC during the recent local Government election for Lekki LCDA, to the party as a big boost to the fortunes of the party in Ibeju-Lekki Local Government.

He congratulated him for his decision to depart from the despotic and undemocratic APC to the midst of true democrats.



In his remarks, Engr. Habeeb thanked God for his coming to the party and affirmed that it is a great feeling to be among true democrats. He revealed that the majority of the eligible voters in his constituency have indicated their readiness to vote for PDP to put an end to the total neglect and absence of government in the area.



He also promised to facilitate the defection of more political heavyweights in the APC across the state into the PDP.



JANDOR thereafter remarked that the big umbrella of Lagos PDP is large enough to accommodate all like-minds across party lines who have seen the beacon of hope in the PDP and are ready to join efforts with him to offer residents of Lagos a breath of fresh air.