POLITICS
Another Lagos APC stalwart defects to PDP
The Governorship Candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Lagos State, Dr. Abdul-Azeez Olajide Adediran (JANDOR) on Monday, July 25, received a political bigwig in the Ibeju-Lekki Local Government Area of the state, Engr. Wasiu Habeeb popularly known as Allahu Barki into the PDP from the ruling All Progressive Congress (APC).
JANDOR described the defection of Allahu Barki, who was an aspirant in APC during the recent local Government election for Lekki LCDA, to the party as a big boost to the fortunes of the party in Ibeju-Lekki Local Government.
He congratulated him for his decision to depart from the despotic and undemocratic APC to the midst of true democrats.
In his remarks, Engr. Habeeb thanked God for his coming to the party and affirmed that it is a great feeling to be among true democrats. He revealed that the majority of the eligible voters in his constituency have indicated their readiness to vote for PDP to put an end to the total neglect and absence of government in the area.
He also promised to facilitate the defection of more political heavyweights in the APC across the state into the PDP.
JANDOR thereafter remarked that the big umbrella of Lagos PDP is large enough to accommodate all like-minds across party lines who have seen the beacon of hope in the PDP and are ready to join efforts with him to offer residents of Lagos a breath of fresh air.
POLITICS
Why I can’t work with Atiku – Peter Obi
The presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), Peter Obi, on Monday, has given reasons why he cannot work with the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Alhaji Atiku Abubakar.
Obi spoke on Channels Television during a programme tagged ‘Politics Today.’
Atiku had said on Friday that the Labour Party and Peter Obi could not perform any miracle in the 2023 presidential election.
Atiku, who is Nigeria’s former Vice President, stated this in an exclusive interview with Arise TV which was aired on Friday morning.
He noted that Obi, who was his erstwhile vice presidential candidate during the 2019 presidential election, and the LP, could not perform any miracle during the 2023 elections.
Atiku explained that despite the social media sensation and acceptability of Obi’s candidacy, the reality remains that the LP does not have people in government nor the National Assembly.
He said, “I really don’t expect the Labour Party to take as many votes from the PDP as people are suggesting. We could have seen it in the last election in Osun State. What was the performance of the Labour Party?
“This is a party that doesn’t have a governor, doesn’t have members of the national assembly, doesn’t have members of the state Houses of Assembly. And politics in this country depends on structures you have at those various levels; at the local level, at the state level and at the national level.
“It is very difficult for a miracle to happen simply because Peter Obi is in the Labour Party.”
However, when Obi was asked on Channels TV about the possibility of him working with Atiku if the chance arose, he said he was in the contest to win, adding that he had all it took to win.
Obi said, “Nobody goes into a match thinking of what will happen. Everyone is going into it to win. I’m going into this contest to be the next President of Nigeria… I think I have all it takes to win.”
POLITICS
Fashola faults Tinubu, Atiku over verbal war
The Minister of Works and Housing, Babatunde Fashola, has faulted the recent exchange of words between the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Atiku Abubakar and that of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu.
Recently the two leading presidential candidates vehemently disagreed over who is better to lead the country in 2023. It climaxed with Atiku challeging Tinubu to an hour TV interview.
But during an interview on Channels TV’s Politics Today on Sunday, Fashola said the two politicians should avoid verbal war and pay attention to what concerns Nigerians.
When asked to comment on the recent exchange of words between Atiku and Tinubu, He said, “I’m going to first and foremost said that for both men (Atiku and Tinubu), I have a personal relationship. Perhaps the exchange of words I will call it a stumble. I hope It’s not a tumble; and I mean this in the sense that they should quickly go back to the issues. That is what concerns Nigerians.
“Those are the debates we should really have. How do we move ourselves to prosperity that is imminent in this country. I know it would happen. Who is the best person to drive that vehicle? In my own opinion Asiwaju is the best person to drive that vehicle because I worked with him. I know his capacity; I know his tenacity.”
POLITICS
Muslim-Muslim Ticket: APC, Tinubu face fresh suit
An Abuja-based lawyer, Osigwe Momoh has dragged the All Progressives Congress (APC) and the party’s presidential candidate, Bola Ahmed Tinubu to a Federal High Court in Abuja for fielding presidential and vice-president candidates of the party from the same religion.
The lawyer in the suit, seeks an order of perpetual injunction restraining the Independent Electoral Commission (INEC) from publishing the name of the APC presidential candidate in the forthcoming coming elections for violation of the Nigeria Constitution.
The suit marked, FHC/ABJ/CS/1188/2022 claimed that the decision to pick the Party’s presidential flagbearer and the running mate from the same religion violates the principle and the spirit of the Nigeria Constitution.
The plaintiff, (Osigwe Momoh) in the originating summons argued that Political Parties must by virtue of chapter two of the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria (as amended), have their presidential and vice presidential candidate from different sectional, (tribal and religious groups) of the nation.
He therefore seeks a declaration that:
“by virtue of Sections 14 (1) & (3), 15 and 224(a) of the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria (as amended), the defendants are bound by the principles of Chapter II of the 1999 Constitution (as amended) and having the presidential and vice presidential candidates of the same religion is unconstitutional and null and void.
“That all Political Parties must by virtue of chapter two of the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria (as amended), have their presidential and vice presidential candidate from different sectional (tribal and religious groups) of the nation.
“An order nullifying the candidacy of APC, Tinubu (1st And 2nd), same being unconstitutional and against the spirit and letters of Sections 14 (1) & (3), 15 and 224 (a) of the amended 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.”
The human rights activist requested the Court to restrain the 3rd defendant (INEC) from publishing the candidate of the 1st defendant (APC) as a presidential candidate for the forthcoming 2023 general elections.
Defendants in the suit are the All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Ahmed Tinubu and INEC as 1st, 2nd and 3rd defendants, respectfully.
Meanwhile, no date has been fixed for hearing of the suit.
