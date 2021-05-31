NEWS
Another INEC office razed in Imo
The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has recorded another attack on its office in Njaba Local Government Area of Imo
The commission said this in a statement yesterday by its National Commissioner and Chairman, Information and Voter Education Committee, Festus Okoye.
Okoye said the total number of INEC offices attacked nationwide since 2019 had now risen to 42.
“Our Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC) for Imo State, Prof. Francis Ezeonu, has reported that our office in Njaba Local Government Area of Imo was set ablaze on May 30.
“Although no life was lost, the building was substantially burnt down, along with electoral materials, office equipment and furniture.”
Okoye said the latest incident had been reported to the police for investigation.
“This attack is coming exactly a week after our office in Ahiazu Mbaise Local Government Area of the state was vandalized on May 23.
“It is also the 8th INEC office to be attacked in Imo ince the 2019 General Election.”
Okoye said INEC buildings, infrastructure and equipment were critical national assets that guaranteed the continuity of electoral activities throughout the federation.
“Attacking these offices is not in the national interest and has the capacity of compromising electoral activities and the credibility of the democratic process,” Okoye added.
The most beautiful punani pageant !
IF you think of it, there is almost a pageant for everything.
From beauty and charity to fashion and sexuality, there seems to be a crown available for various types of prospective kings and queens.
While admittedly there are those pageants that leave a lot to be desired, this one should take the cake of the lot.
According to Glamour Magazine, there is now a prestigious crown available for the World’s Most Beautiful Vagina. It’s hosted by sex toy businessman Brian Sloan.
According to the magazine, entrants sent in photos that are now being voted on by the public.
The winner will get $5000 (R68 919), be flown to Los Angeles to have her punani regions scanned and made into a 3-D sex-sleeve sex toy, and, of course, get a lifetime’s worth of bragging rights.
Second place gets $2500 (R34 459) with third place getting $1500 (R20 675).
According to the organisers, this pageant is not just for entertainment purposes.
It’s a science experiment and according to Sloane, he has hired PhD data scientists to look at the results and pull together the first proper scientific paper about vaginal appearance and preference.
According to the organiser, this will be an annual event hosted in Los Angeles.
How killers of Gulak met their Waterloo – Police
Gunmen who killed a former presidential aide, Ahmed Gulak met their Waterloo on Sunday while distributing a trailer of onions which they seized to locals.
They were met by the police sharing the onions when a gun-battle ensued, leading to the death of 10 of them.
Bala Elkana, spokesman, Imo State Police Command, said the Police Special Forces made up of Intelligence Response Team (IRT), Police Mobile Force (PMF) and Tactical Units from the command were deployed to the scene of the murder of Gulak at Obiangwu Junction at Ngorokpala LGA of Imo state.
He said while on the trail of the gunmen, they found them sharing onions to locals and that on sighting the police, they opened fire on them.
“Having established the identity of the assailants and the description of the vehicles used in carrying out the attack, the teams further got details of the direction the hoodlums have taken. With further leads, the team was able to establish the location of suspects.
“The suspects were rounded up at Afor Enyiogugu junction in Aboh-Mbaise Local Government Area. The hoodlums where met distributing onions to locals from a trailer they confiscated. The trailer was loaded with Onions from the Northern region of Nigeria.
“On sighting the Police, the hoodlums providing security coverage to those sharing the onions opened fire on the Police teams. The Gallant and battle ready Police Officers swiftly returned the fire. The six hoodlums who carried out the killings and four other members of their gang were fatally injured. Three out of the four vehicles used in attacking Gulak were recovered,” Elkana said in a statement.
Elkana disclosed that three AK 47 Rifles, one pistol, five AK 47 magazines with 92 rounds of live ammunition and criminal charms were recovered.
He said the assailants were identified as members of the proscribed IPOB and ESN.
“The driver who drove late Ahmed Gulak and a co- victim who survived have all identified the dead body of the IPOB/ESN members positively as their attackers and also identified the three vehicles recovered as those used by the attackers. During the encounter, two of the police armored personnel carriers (APC) were riddled with bullets but survived the gun battle,” he added.
Police shoot 10 killers of Gulak dead in gun-battle
The Imo State Police Command late Sunday said it has shot 10 members of the gang who killed a former presidential aide, Ahmed Gulak, dead during gun-battle.
A statement issued by the command’s spokesman, Bala Elkana said the Police Special Forces made up of Intelligence Response Team (IRT), Police Mobile Force (PMF) and Tactical Units were involved in the killing of the gunmen.
He said the police special forces were deployed to the scene at Obiangwu Junction at Ngorokpala LGA of Imo state.
“The teams were given a clear instruction to identify and apprehend the perpetrators of the act with a view of bringing them to justice.
“Eye witnesses account, especially the account given by the driver of the vehicle that was conveying Ahmed Gulak to the Airport before the attack, gave a vivid description of the assailants and the vehicles they used in carrying out the attack.
“The assailants were said to have used a Toyota Camry 2005 model with silver color; Toyota Sienna 1998 Model with golden color; Toyota Hilux with white color; and a Lexus RX 330 with golden Color. (Registration numbers are withheld for security reasons),’ he said.
Elkana said having established the identity of the assailants and the description of the vehicles used in carrying out the attack, the teams further got details of the direction the hoodlums have taken and that with further leads, the team was able to establish the location of suspects.
He added that the suspects were rounded up at Afor Enyiogugu junction in Aboh-Mbaise Local Government Area and that the hoodlums where met distributing onions to locals from a trailer they confiscated.
“On sighting the Police, the hoodlums providing security coverage to those sharing the onions opened fire on the Police teams. The Gallant and battle ready Police Officers swiftly returned the fire. The six hoodlums who carried out the killings and four other members of their gang were fatally injured. Three out of the four vehicles used in attacking Gulak were recovered.
“Three AK 47 Rifles, one Pistol, five AK 47 magazines with ninety two rounds of live ammunition and criminal charms were recovered,” he said.
Elkana disclosed that the assailants were identified as members of the proscribed IPOB and ESN, adding that the driver who drove late Ahmed Gulak and a co-victim who survived have all identified the dead body of the IPOB/ESN members positively as their attackers and also identified the three vehicles recovered as those used by the attackers.
“During the encounter, two of the police armored personnel carriers (APC) were riddled with bullets but survived the gun battle.
“The Commissioner of Police Imo State, CP Abutu Yaro, fdc commended the gallant effort of the team and admonished them to continue to protect the public space,” he said.
