BUSINESS
Another crypto lender Vauld pauses withdrawals as market crash takes its toll
Crypto lender Vauld on Monday paused all withdrawals, trading and deposits on its platform and is exploring potential restructuring options, the company said.
Vauld CEO Darshan Bathija said in a blog post on Monday that the company is facing “financial challenges” due to “volatile market conditions, the financial difficulties of our key business partners inevitably affecting us, and the current market climate” which has led to customers withdrawing more than $197.7 million from the platform since June 12.
The Singapore-based company said it is working with its financial and legal advisors to “explore and analyse all possible options, including potential restructuring options, that would best protect the interests of Vauld’s stakeholders.”
Vauld’s move to halt withdrawals comes less than three weeks after CEO Bathija said the company “continues to operate as usual despite volatile market conditions.” In a June 16 blog post, Bathija said withdrawals were being “processed as usual and this will continue to be the case in the future.”
But Vauld has become the latest victim of the plunge in cryptocurrency prices this year. Bitcoin had its worst quarterly performance since 2011 in the second quarter. Billions of dollars were wiped off the value of the cryptocurrency market in the three-month period.
The market crash has exposed flaws in a number of cryptocurrency projects and business models. In May, algorithmic stablecoin terraUSD collapsed taking down its sister token luna. Meanwhile, major cryptocurrency hedge fund Three Arrows Capital fell into liquidation after defaulting on a more than $660 million loan from Voyager Digital.
Crypto lending firms such as Vauld have faced liquidity issues. Celsius last month paused withdrawals for customers citing “extreme market conditions.”
Vauld said it is “in discussions with potential investors” in the company.
The company said it has hired Kroll Pte Limited as its financial advisor, as well as Cyril Amarchand Mangaldas and Rajah & Tann Singapore LLP as its legal advisors in India and Singapore respectively.
BUSINESS
British Army’s Twitter and YouTube accounts hacked to promote cryptocurrency scams
A hacker compromised the social media accounts of the British Army to push people toward cryptocurrency scams.
The army’s Twitter and YouTube profiles were taken over by the hacker, or hackers — the identity of whom is not yet known — on Sunday. The Twitter account’s name was changed to “pssssd,” and its profile and banner pictures were changed to resemble a nonfungible token collection called “The Possessed.”
The Possessed’s official Twitter account warned users of a “new verified SCAM account” impersonating the collection of NFTs — tokens representing ownership of pieces of online content.
Earlier Sunday, the account was renamed “Bapesclan” — the name of another NFT collection — while its banner image was changed to a cartoon ape with clown makeup on. The hacker also began retweeting posts promoting NFT giveaway schemes.
Bapesclan didn’t immediately respond to a CNBC direct message on Twitter.
The name of the U.K. military’s YouTube account, meanwhile, was changed to “Ark Invest,” the investment firm of Tesla and bitcoin bull Cathie Wood.
The hacker deleted all the account’s videos and replaced with them with livestreams of old clips taken from a conversation with Elon Musk and Twitter co-founder Jack Dorsey on bitcoin that was hosted by Ark in July 2021. Text was added to the livestreams directing users to crypto scam websites.
Both accounts have since been returned to their rightful owner.
“The breach of the Army’s Twitter and YouTube accounts that occurred earlier today has been resolved and an investigation is underway,” Britain’s Ministry of Defense tweeted Monday.
“The Army takes information security extremely seriously and until their investigation is complete it would be inappropriate to comment further.”
A Twitter spokesperson confirmed the British Army’s account “was compromised and has since been locked and secured.”
“The account holders have now regained access and the account is back up and running,” the spokesperson told CNBC via email.
BUSINESS
5G Deployment: Nigeria approves Microsoft’s agreement, migration of C-Band services
The federal government has approved an Enterprise Licensing Agreement for Microsoft products and the clearing up of C-Band Spectrum in order to accelerate the deployment of 5G services in the country.
In a statement, the Ministry of Communications and Digital Economy, on Thursday, said the approval was given during the meeting of the Federal Executive Council (FEC) last Wednesday.
This agreement is part of the federal government’s effort towards keeping the cost of IT projects within sustainable levels, the statement, signed by the Technical Assistant to Pantami, Dr Femi Adeluyi, revealed.
He said the agreement would give the government access to discounted prices and other cost benefits, as well as reduce project duplication across Federal Public Institutions (FPIs).
BUSINESS
Bitcoin posts its worst quarter in more than a decade
Bitcoin on Thursday posted its worst quarterly loss in more than a decade.
The world’s largest cryptocurrency has lost around 58% of its value in the second quarter of 2022, according to data from CryptoCompare. Bitcoin has fallen from $45,524 at the start of the quarter and was trading just below $19,000 on Thursday, the last day of the three-month period.
This is the worst quarterly performance for bitcoin since the third quarter of 2011 when it lost 68.2% of its value.
Bitcoin is down 39.8% in June and is on pace for the worst month ever dating back to 2010 when it became available on exchanges, Coin Metrics data shows.
Meanwhile, ether is down 69.3% in the second quarter and is on track for its worst quarter on record, dating back to its inception in 2015, according to Coin Metrics data.
Coin collapse, 3AC liquidation
Cryptocurrency prices have come under intense pressure this quarter amid rampant inflation which has caused central banks around the world to raise interest rates and led to a sell-off in risk assets, such as stocks and digital coins.
The crash in prices has also exposed issues with a several cryptocurrency companies and projects, particularly those in the lending space and firms that are highly leveraged.
A number of high profile issues have come to light during the quarter.
In May, the algorithmic stablecoin terraUSD collapsed along with its sister token luna. A stablecoin is a digital currency pegged to a real-world asset. TerraUSD was supposed to be pegged one-to-one with the U.S. dollar. Some stablecoins such as tether are backed by real assets like fiat currencies and government bonds. But terraUSD was governed by an algorithm which effectively failed.
Then In June, crypto lending firm Celsius paused withdrawals for its customers citing “extreme market conditions.”
Meanwhile, cryptocurrency exchange CoinFlex halted withdrawals for customers last week also citing “extreme market conditions.” But the company also claimed long-time crypto investor Roger Ver owes it $47 million after his account went into “negative equity.” Ver has denied that he owes CoinFlex money.
And the liquidity crisis has also hit prominent crypto hedge fund Three Arrows Capital which has fallen into liquidation, CNBC reported on Wednesday.
The latest downturn is being described as a new “crypto winter” and has also impacted growth and hiring at companies. Coinbase and BlockFi announced plans to lay off staff.
How does this cycle compare to the past?
Jacob Joseph, research analyst at CryptoCompare, notes that in the previous boom and bust cycle, bitcoin fell from a peak of $19,871 in the fourth quarter of 2017 to a low of $3,170 in the fourth quarter of 2018, suffering a drawdown of 8%.
Joseph said a similar fall of 82.2% was seen in 2014 when bitcoin fell from a high of $1,239 in the fourth quarter of 2013 to a low of $221 in the second quarter of 2015.
“This suggests that we could be in for a further drawdown period if the current poor macroeconomic conditions continue to persist,” Joseph told CNBC.
Other investors have expressed bearishness. In May, Guggenheim Chief Investment Officer Scott Minerd, said bitcoin could drop to $8,000. At the time, the cryptocurrency was trading at around $30,000, representing a 70% fall.
