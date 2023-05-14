Another batch of 125 Nigerians arrives Abuja from Sudan

ABOUT 125 Nigerians, evacuated from war-ridden Sudan, have successfully touched down at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, NAIA, in Abuja.

The evacuees arrived Saturday at 12.49 pm on a Tarco B737-300 aircraft from Port Sudan.

The latest arrival brings the total number of evacuated Nigerians from Sudan to 2,371.

They were received by aides of the Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Sadiya Faruk, officials of the National Emergency Management Agency and Nigeria in Diaspora Commission, NIDCOM, and the National Commission for Refugees, Migrants, and Internally Displaced Persons, among others.

Others were the Ministry’s Permanent Secretary, Dr. Nasir Gwarzo; the Director General, of the National Emergency Management Agency, Ahmed Habib; and the Chairman/Chief Executive Officer of Nigerians in the Diaspora Commission, Abike Dabiri-Erewa.

Recall that the Federal Government, FG, on May 3, gave assurances that no Nigerian would be left behind. After that promise, about a week, there has been a series of batches of Nigerians fleeing Sudan arriving at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja, with NAF C-130H jet; Air Peace; Tarco Airline; Max Air flight.