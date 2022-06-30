SPORTS
Another Arsenal player leaves Emirates Stadium
Arsenal player, Daniel Ballard has agreed a transfer to Championship side, Sunderland.
The player, whose move to Burnley failed through last season, has also played for Swindon Town and Blackpool on loan.
The Northern Ireland international has not had the opportunity to play a single first team game for the Gunners.
And now his stay at the club is coming to an end as he is set for an imminent move from the north London side
The Athletic reports that Ballard was very close to joining Burnley last week, but a deal could not be agreed.
The likes of former club Blackpool and Sheffield United were interested in the player.
He is now on his way to Sunderland.
Despite never making the cut for Arsenal, Ballard has proved himself on the international stage, already picking up 15 caps for Northern Ireland and scoring two goals.
SPORTS
EPL: Leeds to replace Raphinha with Super Eagles forward
Leeds United are in the race to sign Moses Simon from Nantes, according to RMC.
The Premier League side are competing with another Ligue 1 side Nice for the Super Eagles forward.
With Raphinha in talks with Arsenal, Chelsea and Barcelona, Leeds are already looking for his replacement.
The Elland Road club is holding out for £65m for Raphinha and some of that income will be put back into the team.
Simon, 26, can play all across the frontline. He is right footed, although he played the majority of last season on the left wing.
The winger scored six goals and grabbed eight assists from 30 Ligue 1 games last season.
SPORTS
Boehly set to sign two Man City players for Chelsea
Chelsea are in talks with Manchester City over a move for both Raheem Sterling and Nathan Ake, the UK Telegraph reports.
Sterling is the Blues’ top priority this summer, with Thomas Tuchel eager for the club to sign the England international.
Although Tuchel wants to bolster his attack, he is also looking to bring in defenders following the exits of Antonio Rudiger and Andreas Christensen.
Chelsea have now turned to their former defender Ake as part of their summer rebuild.
Ake made his Chelsea debut back in 2012 and made 17 senior appearances for the club.
In 2017, he joined Bournemouth in a £20million deal having impressed on loan the previous season.
Following Bournemouth’s relegation in 2020, the Dutchman joined City in a deal worth £40million.
It is believed Chelsea co-owner Todd Boehly contacted City on Monday to discuss their valuation of both Sterling and Ake with the Blues keen to sign both players.
SPORTS
Christian Eriksen finally picks his next club as PSG rejects Juventus’ bid for Argentina star
Brentford midfielder, Christian Eriksen has chosen Manchester United over other suitors who have shown interest in him.
According to the Mirror, Eriksen has chosen United as his next club.
The Denmark international was said to be contemplating offers from both Manchester United, Brentford, Everton and Tottenham.
But he is said to have finally settled on Erik ten Hag’s team.
Meanwhile, Juventus bid for Paris Saints’s Paredes has been rejected, according to transfer journalist, Ekrem Konur.
The Old Lady’s latest offer for Leandro Paredes was rejected by PSG as the French champions hope to get 25m euros for the Argentine.
Juventus have only offered just 13m euros.
Latest News
- Bitcoin set for worst quarterly drop in a decade
- Ferdinand Marcos Jr sworn in as Philippines president
- Here’s what’s hot — and what’s not — in fintech right now
- Treasury yields nudge lower as market participants track economic data, auctions
- 2023: Atiku reaches out to Fayose over his call for southern presidency
Trending
-
BUSINESS14 hours ago
Treasury yields nudge lower as market participants track economic data, auctions
-
BUSINESS14 hours ago
Here’s what’s hot — and what’s not — in fintech right now
-
BUSINESS14 hours ago
Bitcoin set for worst quarterly drop in a decade
-
NEWS14 hours ago
Ferdinand Marcos Jr sworn in as Philippines president
-
NEWS15 hours ago
Abducted wife of Zamfara NULGE chairman gives birth in captivity
-
POLITICS14 hours ago
2023: Atiku reaches out to Fayose over his call for southern presidency
-
SPORTS14 hours ago
EPL: Leeds to replace Raphinha with Super Eagles forward
-
NEWS15 hours ago
2023 Sallah: Sultan declares July 9 Eid al-Adha