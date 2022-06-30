Another Arsenal player leaves Emirates Stadium

Arsenal player, Daniel Ballard has agreed a transfer to Championship side, Sunderland.

The player, whose move to Burnley failed through last season, has also played for Swindon Town and Blackpool on loan.

The Northern Ireland international has not had the opportunity to play a single first team game for the Gunners.

And now his stay at the club is coming to an end as he is set for an imminent move from the north London side

The Athletic reports that Ballard was very close to joining Burnley last week, but a deal could not be agreed.

The likes of former club Blackpool and Sheffield United were interested in the player.

He is now on his way to Sunderland.

Despite never making the cut for Arsenal, Ballard has proved himself on the international stage, already picking up 15 caps for Northern Ireland and scoring two goals.