Another 25 Nigerian nurses face forgery charges in US

No fewer than 75 nurses have charged to court by the Texas Board of Nursing, United States over issues bordering around falsification of certificates.

43 of the names posted on the website of the board were identified as nurses of Nigerian origin.

Recall that 18 Nigerian nurses in the US were charged with certificate forgery in February.

The US authorities had hinted that list would be updated continuously as the board received additional information about “the fraudulent diploma/transcript scheme.”

The investigations tagged, ‘Operation Nightingale,’ was described as a multi-state coordinated law enforcement action involving the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services Office of Inspector General, and was launched on January 25, 2023, to arrest individuals engaged in a scheme to sell false and fraudulent nursing degree diplomas and transcripts.

Commenting on the matter, the board said, “The board has filed formal charges against the following nurses for fraudulently obtaining educational credentials. The board is authorised to file formal charges against a nurse if probable cause exists that the nurse has committed an act listed in Tex. Occ. Code §301.452(b) or that violates other laws. See Tex. Occ. Code §301.458. Further, formal charges are publicly available. See Tex. Occ. Code §301.466(b).

“Please note that formal charges are not a final disciplinary action, and a nurse is permitted to work, as a nurse, while formal charges are pending.