Nollywood actress Annie Idibia has sparked concerns among netizens over her latest video.

The actress, who is gearing up for her 40th birthday, in a now-deleted post, shared a video of herself excitedly counting down to her big day. In the clip, the wife of 2baba was captured scratching her body as she talked about the excitement of hitting the 4th stair.

The video didn’t sit well with many who felt she was on drugs.

One Rzayzay wrote, “She looks like someone who takes something

Recall that in 2022, Annie’s brother, Wisdom Macaulay claimed that Annie is a violent person and does erratic things whenever she is angry. He further claimed that the actress introduced him to drugs as she is a drug addīct.

Still on her birthday countdown, on Sunday, Mrs Idibia shared throwback photos as she expressed how blessed she was to be embarking on a brand new journey. Annie stated that her story is about a little girl with a very big dream from beneath the grass to Grace Unlimited.

The mother of two declared that this new journey is mostly going to be about self-love, loving me more, and taking care of herself and herself first.