Anita Joseph slams those saying she caged her husband

Nollywood actress, Anita Joseph has addressed those saying she is controlling her husband, MC Fish.

The movie star who is married to a younger boo, via her Instagram page, reacted to the reports that she caged her man.

Shutting it down, Anita stated that such reports are already too old now, hence, they should use something else.

Sending them a message, she told them to also cage their husbands and see where it would end.

Anita added that many of them can’t keep a man for two weeks.

“You put your husband in a bottle, these lines are old now. Please use something else, Shalom.

But if e easy go put your own for bottle make we see weda e go last Shalom.

Some of you can’t even keep a man for two weeks una na elewasi onu”.