Angry youths destroy Atiku/Okowa’ campaign billboards in Warri (VIDEO)

Campaign billboards of the Presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku have been destroyed along major roads in Warri, Delta State as angry youths in the town embarked on a protest over the deadline of the naira swap.

The aggrieved youths pulled down the campaign billboards of Atiku/Okowa that were planted in strategic places in the town.

The protesters in their hundreds, blocked the popular Udu road, hindering free vehicular movement, which left many commuters stranded.

The protesters also set ablaze the branch of Access Bank located on the road and two ATMs.

