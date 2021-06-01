NEWS
Angry Youths Chase Monarch Out Of Palace Over Police Officer’s Death In Ondo
Angry youths in the Itaogbolu community in Akure North Local Government Area of Ondo state have chased their traditional ruler out of his palace over what they alleged as the diabolical killing of a policeman identified as Ayo Oloyede.
Oloyede was attached to the Anti-Cultism Unit of the Ondo State Police Command before he died in an accident last Sunday.
They accused the monarch of failing to perform his functions as well as protect his subjects.
The youths regarded the late Oloyede as a good man who always attends to their needs. They attributed the accident to some supernatural powers.
When contacted, the Ondo police spokesman, Tee Leo Ikoro, confirmed the incident.
NECO Registrar was not assassinated – Family
The Registrar and Chief Executive Officer National Examinations Council, (NECO) Professor Godswill Obioma was not assassinated but died after a brief illness, his family has stated.
The Registrar slumped in his room and was discovered by his wife and driver.
The duo drove him to the hospital where he was certified dead.
In a message sent to the Director, Human Resource Management in NECO, Mustapha Abdul by son of the late Registrar, Prince Godswill Obioma the 2nd, the family confirmed that the Registrar died after a brief illness.
The message reads: “Dear Sir, this is to formally inform you that my father Prof. Godswill Obioma, the Registrar/Chief Executive of NECO passed to eternal glory yesterday 31/5/2021 after a brief illness.
“We request that you kindly notify the Board, Management and the entire staff of the Council of this development. We shall keep you duly informed.”
Calls to NECO Information Officer and the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), DSP Wasiu Abiodun went unanswered.
Residents obey IPOB sit-at-home order in South East states (Video & photos)
Many streets in the South-East are currently deserted following the sit-at-home order issued by the Indigenous Peoples of Biafra IPOB. The order is to mark two days of Remembrance for Biafra Day.
Many state governments and security agents last week asked residents of the state to ignore the order and go about their lawful businesses.
The residents however ignored the assurance of both the government and the security agents and decided to stay in their homes.
Markets, banks, motor parks, and other commercial places, including schools and government offices, are under lock and key.
See photos and video below
2021 UTME: JAMB forecloses further extension of closing date for registration
The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) says it will no longer extend the closing date for candidates registering for the 2021 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) and the Direct Entry (DE) applications.
The board made this known in its Weekly Bulletin, published by the office of the Registrar on Monday in Abuja.
Recall that the board had earlier extended the exercise from the initial closing date of May 15 to Saturday, May 29, to avail candidates who are unable to register within this period the opportunity to carry out a seamless exercise.
The new closing date ended on Saturday May 29.
According to JAMB, in spite of the two-week date extension, complaints of candidates’ inability to register persisted.
The complaints received, the board stated, were lateness or non-delivery of National Identity Number (NIN) verification code; inability to obtain NIN; mismatch or wrong names originally submitted to National Identity Management Commission (NIMC).
The board said while few of such excuses have been found to be genuine, a large number were traceable to fraudsters whom it alleged, were hell bent on subverting the system.
JAMB said, however, that it will give another opportunity to those who have genuinely tried to register but failed, due to some of the challenges mentioned.
“Due to time constraints within the window available to JAMB on the Annual National Examinations Timetable, further extension of the registration period is not feasible.
“Nevertheless, the board wants to avail every prospective candidate the opportunity to still participate in the 2021 registration exercise.
“Consequently, all prospective candidates with genuine proof(s) of failed efforts to register before the closing date, should visit any of JAMB’s offices for reconciliation between Monday, May 31, and June 15.
“This offices also include JAMB-owned Professional Test Centres across the country.
“Candidates with genuine reasons for missing the registration are to obtain and complete a form, at no cost.
“They are to submit, for the Reading Test and the Application, a certified Bank Draft of N4,000 only in favour of JAMB and obtain a signed duplicate copy from the office.
“They will also submit the completed form with a recent passport photograph at the same office of collection and collect a copy of the Reading Test.
“Candidates are to wait for further directives through the registered phone number and Public Service Announcement through the NTA Network News as soon as screening is completed.”
JAMB said, however, that 1,383,420 candidates procured the Pin for registration as at May 29, while 1,375,694 have completed their registration.
It reiterated that there will be no registration for 2021 UTME/DE without a properly obtained NIN which had to be verified or validated by the NIMC.
The board added that any candidate who submits another application after having successfully registered during the earlier registration period will have the two attempts disqualified.
“Any false claim will attract severe sanctions, including forfeiture of the deposited Bank Draft, cancellation of application(s) and prosecution.
“Due to the fact that some parents and school proprietors have been found to mislead candidates for illicit gains and personal aggrandizement, the board advises all to allow each candidate to personally go through the process.
“JAMB does not tolerate the involvement of any third party or group in the registration process,” it warned.
