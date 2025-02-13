Angry residents burn Emir’s palace during protest over abduction of Imam

Protesters on Thursday burnt a section of the palace of the Emir of Malu in Maru Government Area of Zamfara State, Alhaji Abubakar Gado Maigari (Banagan Maru) during a demonstration by residents against the abduction of the Chief Imam of town.

The Imam, Malam Salisu, his family and dozens of people were abducted on Wednesday night when gunmen believed to be bandits invaded the town.

The angry protesters had very early in the morning blocked the popular Gusau-Sokoto road to protest the abduction of the Imam.

The blockade, which began around 9:00 a.m, paralyzed movement as the angry residents prevented vehicles from entering or leaving the town, demanding urgent security intervention

Security forces from Operation FNSAN YANMA later dispersed the protesters

The rampaging protesters later mobilised and headed to the Emir’s palace.

The protesters, who were demanding an audience with the Emir to express their grievances, were met with a police barricade.

This further infuriated the protesters who set fire on the palace.

Maru like other parts of Zamfara, has witnessed several killings and kidnappings by bandits.

