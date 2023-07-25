Angry Northern youths destroy billboard with Davido, burn his picture

Some angry Northern youths on Monday destroyed a billboard bearing the photograph of Davido .

The billboard is one of the many adverts Davido did for phone maker, Infinix.

The protesters equally cut out the singer’s picture in the billboard and set fire on it.

The youths were protesting against the controversial video of his signee, Logos Olori’s new single titled ‘Jaye lo’ , which he shared on Twitter.

The clip, which captured people praying and dancing in front of a mosque, attracted wide criticisms, with many calling for the singer to delete the video and tender an apology to Muslims for “disrespecting” Islam.

After initially ignoring the criticisms, the DMW boss finally lifted the “offensive” video from his page on Sunday.

In a viral video online, the aggrieved youths were seen pouring kerosene on Davido’s picture and setting fire on it.

See video: