Anger as military releases 565 B/Haram members in Borno

Borno government and its people are in a dilemma following the release of 565 Boko Haram members to the state by the military authorities that reportedly profiled them.

Some Maiduguri residents and people displaced by the terrorists and now living for years in IDP camps in the state capital said they were “rattled” by what they heard in Abuja on the release of the repentant Boko Haram members to the government.

They wondered how the repentant insurgents could be released few weeks after they surrendered, considering that many of them spent years in enclaves launching attacks.

On its part, the state government is yet to say anything on the latest development.

However, some sources close to the government said there was no formal communication on the handing over.

A senior government official said the repentant insurgents were not released to the government.

He said, “I have enquired about this and I was told the insurgents were not released to the state government and in fact, none of the repentant fighters has been released. They are all undergoing security profiling preparatory to their disarmament and deradicalisation.”

The official further said the deradicalisation programme was being run by the defence headquarters, which had a template on how to handle repentant insurgents.

He said “The state only supports the military towards peacebuilding. Their reintegration will not be immediate. Remember that the military, which leads the programme is at greater risk if wrong decisions are made, so there is so much carefulness in the programme.”

He said a meeting of stakeholders on the fate of the repentant insurgents took place on Sunday and the outcome was adopted by the government as its stand on the matter.