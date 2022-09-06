CELEBRITIES
Angelina Jolie sues Brad Pitt $300 million in wine war
Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie’s battle over a French winery has gone from nasty to nuclear.
A company founded by Jolie has filed a jaw-dropping $250 million lawsuit against her ex-husband claiming that he and a gang of cronies launched a devious campaign to “seize control” of the French winery that they bought as a couple “in retaliation for the divorce and custody proceedings” and to “ensure… Jolie would never see a dime” of its vast profits.
The suit also claims that Pitt tried to use Jolie’s large financial stake in the winery to force her to sign a “hush-clause” that would silence her from discussing the circumstances that led to their divorce and that Pitt squandered millions of the company’s money on “vanity projects,” including more than a million dollars on a swimming pool.
The court papers filed on Tuesday in Los Angeles claimed that after the pair bought the 1,300-acre estate in the South of France in 2008, they jointly invested tens of millions of dollars to improve it.
The suit says that that Jolie and Pitt each owned 50% via a complicated web of holding companies, and that “much of Jolie’s personal wealth” was tied up in the winery.
It says the pair had an agreement that the “Malificent” actress would oversee their humanitarian projects, including the Jolie-Pitt Foundation, while “oversight of the couple’s investment in Chateau Miraval was left in the hands of Pitt.”
Stingingly, the papers claim that while the winery won prizes and became an extremely valuable asset under their ownership “all was not well,” adding, “Pitt developed a publicly acknowledged alcohol abuse problem.”
It also dredges up the infamous fight on a private flight in 2016, saying that “after a serious and internationally publicized incident between Pitt, Jolie, and the couple’s children, Jolie filed for divorce.”
The lawsuit was brought by Nouvel, the company that Jolie founded to retain her stake in the winery, which she recently sold to liquor giant Stoli.
It adds, “In retaliation for the divorce and custody proceedings, Pitt embarked on a multi-faceted, years-long campaign to seize control of Chateau Miraval and appropriate the company’s assets for his benefit and that of his own companies and friends. Appointing himself the rightful owner of Chateau Miraval, his twin objectives were to usurp the value of Jolie’s company, Nouvel, and to obtain sole ownership of Chateau Miraval.”
The papers claim that after the divorce filing, Pitt simply operated the winery without consulting Jolie, that when she tried to get information and more control, he “rebuffed” her, and that he improperly tried to “block Jolie and Nouvel from obtaining information about or managing Chateau Miraval.”
It also claims he “hatched and executed a plan to secretly move assets from Chateau Miraval… to companies owned by him and his friends, thereby devaluing Jolie’s interest.”
The suit also alleges that since the divorce, Pitt and Chateau Miraval’s directors have “squandered tens of millions of Chateau Miraval’s money on vanity projects that have little, if any, business justification” including more than a million dollars on a swimming pool, and that, “at Pitt’s direction, Chateau Miraval also commissioned a single staircase at the chateau to be built and rebuilt a total of four times after he was unhappy with the first three attempts.”
It claims Pitt also “caused Chateau Miraval to spend [several million dollars] on reconstructing stone walls using stone masons from Croatia.
“These funds were spent over Jolie’s and Nouvel’s objection,” it says.
The suit claims Pitt was aided in the alleged chicanery “by his allies, including Chateau Miraval directors Gary Bradbury, Roland Venturini, and Warren Grant, and his business partners, Marc Perrin, Familles Perrin and Miraval Provence.” Nouvel is also suing them.
“Although Jolie was not obligated to sell [her stake] to Pitt, she nevertheless offered to sell her interest to him and negotiated with him for months. Nearing a deal,” the suit claims, “Pitt’s hubris got the better of him: he made an eleventh-hour demand for onerous and irrelevant conditions, including a provision designed to prohibit Jolie from publicly speaking about the events that had led to the breakdown of their marriage. Pitt knew that much of Jolie’s wealth and liquidity were tied up in [her stake in the winery] and used that fact to try to force Jolie to agree to his unreasonable terms.”
The papers say that in October 2021 “after Pitt ignored Jolie’s final offer to sell her interest in the winery on the same terms Pitt had proposed but without the hush-clause” she sold it to Stoli instead.
The suit says that Stoli was ready to put its experience and distribution network to work for Chateau Miraval, but that “unwilling to share control, Pitt refused to work with [Stoli] as an equal partner.”
The pair have been locked in various legal skirmishes over the property for months. This latest filing is a countersuit against papers filed by Pitt’s attorneys.
The couple bought the estate three years after they began dating. They got married in a chapel on it grounds in 2014.
CELEBRITIES
Tori Spelling, mom Candy pictured together for first time in 5 years
After years of feuding, it appears Tori Spelling and her mom, Candy Spelling, have finally patched up their relationship.
The mother-daughter duo – who have not been photographed together publicly for five years – were snapped on a Malibu beach on Monday, seemingly enjoying each other’s company.
They were joined by Tori’s husband, Dean McDermott, “Million Dollar Listing” star Josh Flagg and his boyfriend Andrew Beyer.
The former “Beverly Hills, 90210” star, 49, rocked a beige lace bikini top with high-waisted black trousers while her mother, 76, wore a black and white maxi dress with a matching hat and silver jewelry.
They strolled the beach until finding a spot to stop and set up chairs just a short distance from the ocean’s waves.
In several of the snaps, Tori could be seen sitting on the sand and looking up dotingly at her mother as they chit-chatted.
Meanwhile, photogs caught a smiling McDermott entertaining their 5-year-old son, Beau.
The peaceful outing follows years of tension between Tori and Candy, as they became estranged shortly after the death of Candy’s husband and Tori’s father, Aaron Spelling. The late legendary TV exec left Tori with an $800,000 inheritance out of his estimated $500 million fortune.
Tori also once claimed that Candy never notified her of her father’s 2006 passing. For her part, Candy alleged that she asked Tori to come home when Aaron was near death – but didn’t because she was filming a movie in Toronto with McDermott.
Candy told People in 2009 that she and Tori weren’t speaking at the time and that she barely had a relationship with her grandchildren. She claimed their estrangement is what prompted her to sell the $150 million Spelling mansion the family had previously occupied since 1991.
“If I had any hope that I would have a relationship with my grandchildren I would never sell this house. I’ve fantasized for years about a wonderful playhouse on the grounds for children.”
She sold the home in 2011 and moved into a $47 million condo.
It seems, however, that their past problems have been resolved, with Tori first speaking on their reconciliation briefly during a 2019 visit to “Watch What Happens Live.”
“What’s your current relationship like with your mom, Candy?” host Andy Cohen asked, to which she responded, “It’s good, really good right now.”
She went on to add that her children now love to visit their grandmother’s luxe apartment, deemed by Candy as “the manor in the sky.”
“My kids, the first time they saw it, they were like, ‘Grandma lives in a hotel!’”
CELEBRITIES
Barron Hilton and wife Tessa welcome their second child
Barron Hilton, 32, and his wife, Tessa Gräfin von Walderdorff, welcomed their second child, Caspian, on Sunday.
“We are over the moon to welcome our little boy, Caspian Barron Hilton,” the couple said in a statement to People. “Milou is so excited to be a big sister!”
The pair, who waited until the baby was born to find out the sex, say their son’s unique name signifies strength and expansion.
The son of hotel tycoons Richard and Kathy Hilton and Tessa, 28, announced they were expecting back in February, saying the pregnancy “wasn’t planned” but they “realized that the best things in life never are.”
The couple welcomed their first child, daughter Milou Alizée, in March 2020.
“The baby is due at the end of summer, which will make Milou and baby exactly two and a half years apart,” they told the outlet.
Tessa announced the birth of their first child on Instagram and later revealed the special significance of their daughter’s moniker.
“We found the name Milou from where we met — Pointe Milou in St. Barts. We thought it was only fitting,” the couple told People at the time.
They previously revealed that they also conceived their daughter in St. Barts — where they tied the knot in 2018.
“Her middle name, Alizée, means ‘trade winds’ in French. The winds of the island are what brought us together and then a few years later, it is what brought us Milou. She is a gift from the island.”
The Hilton heir popped the question to von Walderdorff in 2017 while the pair took a stroll through Central Park in New York City.
CELEBRITIES
Leonardo DiCaprio visits Hamptons after Camila Morrone breakup
Newly single Leonardo DiCaprio was spotted in the Hamptons fresh off the news he has split with model Camila Morrone.
The “Titanic” star had a boys’ weekend with pals including actor Lukas Haas, hospitality vet Richie Akiva and others.
The crew was seen at Kissaki in Water Mill, where a spy tells us DiCaprio wore his signature baseball cap look.
The group was spotted chatting at an outdoor table with former boxing champ Mike Tyson, who we’re told was in town with his family.
Cuba Gooding Jr. and NBA draft picks Paolo Banchero and Jalen Green were also spotted at a bash hosted by Akiva and Ronnie Madra.
DiCaprio and company were also seen hanging at Duryea’s in Montauk, where the lobster cobb salad goes for $97.
They were additionally seen stopping by the boutique Blue & Cream in East Hampton.
DiCaprio had been bro-ing out with his posse in Malibu, Calif., after the split. A source told us, “Leo has been out every night partying. … He’s been hanging with his old crew and some girls.”
He’s also been spotted hanging at a private club run by Akiva in NYC.
Morrone, meanwhile, spent the long weekend having fun, too. On Sunday, she was out celebrating model Kaia Gerber’s 21st birthday.
DiCaprio, 47, and Morrone, 25, recently split after four years together.
A reason for the breakup has not been given — thought the internet is having fun pointing out that Morrone recently turned 25, which seems to be the actor’s maximum age when it comes to dating.
The last time the couple were photographed together was over the Fourth of July weekend.
