Thursday, July 6, 2023
FOOTBALL

Angel Di Maria snubs Saudi for second spell at Benfica

Angel Di Maria Snubs Saudi For Second Spell At Benfica

Argentina’s Angel Di Maria has joined Benfica for a second spell after quitting Juventus, the Portuguese giants announced Wednesday.

The 35-year-old World Cup winner left Juve as a free agent last month amid claims he could be targeted by a club in Saudi Arabia.

But Di Maria, who spent seven years at Paris Saint-Germain before his solitary season at Juve, bucked that trend by signing for Benfica.

“Angel Di Maria has signed a contract with Sport Lisboa e Benfica and is a new addition to the team led by Roger Schmidt,” Benfica said in a statement, without giving further details.

Di Maria was previously with the Lisbon club between 2007-10, before spending five seasons at Real Madrid and one at Manchester United ahead of his stay in Paris.

 

