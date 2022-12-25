Angel Di Maria shows off huge new tattoo celebrating Argentina winning World Cup

Angel Di Maria has shown off a brand-new tattoo that commemorates Argentina’s win in the World Cup final.

The winger started for La Albiceleste against France last Sunday and put in a dominant display for his country. The former Manchester United star scored once to cap off a wonderful team move after winning the penalty which Lionel Messi converted to put them ahead.

He was substituted off in the second-half, after which France launched a remarkable comeback to send the game to penalties. Argentina keeper Emiliano Martinez then stepped up to deliver a mindgames masterclass to help his country to win the World Cup.

It is the first time the South Americans have lifted football’s most prestigious trophy since 1986. And Di Maria has commemorated his country’s famous achievement by getting a huge new tattoo.

He unveiled his new ink on Instagram, with the tattoo covering his thigh on his right leg. The tattoo is of the World Cup trophy, with three stars above it to symbolise their three wins in the tournament.

Behind the trophy appears to be a glimpse of the Lusail Stadium, where last week’s final took place. Finally, there is also the ‘Sun of May’ the famous symbol on Argentina’s national flag.

The tattoo was designed and done by artist Ezequiel Viapiano, with Di Maria sharing the first picture of it on Instagram on Saturday. Di Maria thanked Viapiano for creating the tattoo as he made his happiness with the finished product clear.

“On the skin for all eternity. Thank you very much friend. You said it when we made Copa America, the other leg was being saved for this moment. It was written. COME ON ARGENTINA,” he wrote as the caption.

Fellow World Cup winner Nicolas Otamendi hailed Di Maria’s new tattoo, calling it “What a beautiful madness”. Former United captain Gary Neville praised Di Maria for his all-action display and credited Argentina boss Lionel Scaloni for starting him.