Andy Ruiz has lost a court battle with his ex-girlfriend Julia Lemus after allegedly “pointing an AK-47 in her face” and sexually and physically assaulting her. Lemus has been granted a permanent restraining order against the former world heavyweight champion, who she dated from 2016-23. Ruiz denies all claims against him.
Lemus had a temporary restraining order granted last year after she first made the claims, and she was granted three-year order earlier this month, which can be renewed upon request, according to TMZ. Under the terms of the restraining order, Ruiz must stay 100 yards away from Lemus, her home, her workplace and her car.
It has also been claimed the 34-year-old has also been ordered give up his guns and take a 12-week anger management programme. Lemus is said to have been granted custody of their two children, with judge Sharon L. Kalemkiarian permitting Ruiz to visit them under supervision.
The judge purpotdely wrote in court documents delivering the decision: “[Lemus] is in fear as a result of aggressive, demeaning and controlling behaviour by Mr Ruiz. Mr Ruiz did assault her, did disturb her peace, and did exercise coercive control throughout the entire relationship.”
In her application to the court, Lemus accused Ruiz “jokingly” punching her, causing bruises to her arms and legs. She claimed in 2023, Ruiz pointed an AK-47 assault rifle in her face after she voiced her concern over the purchase of the firearm.
Lemus also claimed that Ruiz sexually assaulted her on six occasions in 2023, forcing himself upon her. Ruiz staunchly denied all of the claims made against him and was represented by well-known attorney Camille Vasquez for the court hearing. Both Lemus and Ruiz testified, as well as multiple witnesses before the judge delivered her verdict in favour of Lemus.
Ruiz briefly flirted with superstardom when he stunned Anthony Joshua at New York’s Madison Square Garden in 2019, stopping the Englishman in in seven rounds to become the unified world heavyweight champion.
But he lost the titles to Joshua in the rematch just six months later, and the Mexican-American’s career has stalled since, fighting just twice and he has not been in the ring since a 2022 victory over Luis Ortiz.
Ruiz told TNT Sports in December that he is planning on returning to the ring this year and he is eying a fight in Saudi Arabia, which has become the centre of the boxing world in recent times. “I feel really good, and it’s amazing to be back in Saudi Arabia; it’s where I need to be. In 2024, we’re coming back,” Ruiz said ahead of Joshua’s win over Otto Wallin.
“I had surgery on my right shoulder, so I already had two months preparing and recovering. I need two more months and I’ll be ready to go.”