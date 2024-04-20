Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Andy Ruiz has lost a court battle with his ex-girlfriend Julia Lemus after allegedly “pointing an AK-47 in her face” and sexually and physically assaulting her. Lemus has been granted a permanent restraining order against the former world heavyweight champion, who she dated from 2016-23. Ruiz denies all claims against him.

Lemus had a temporary restraining order granted last year after she first made the claims, and she was granted three-year order earlier this month, which can be renewed upon request, according to TMZ. Under the terms of the restraining order, Ruiz must stay 100 yards away from Lemus, her home, her workplace and her car.

It has also been claimed the 34-year-old has also been ordered give up his guns and take a 12-week anger management programme. Lemus is said to have been granted custody of their two children, with judge Sharon L. Kalemkiarian permitting Ruiz to visit them under supervision.

The judge purpotdely wrote in court documents delivering the decision: “[Lemus] is in fear as a result of aggressive, demeaning and controlling behaviour by Mr Ruiz. Mr Ruiz did assault her, did disturb her peace, and did exercise coercive control throughout the entire relationship.”

