Andrew Tate has been released from house arrest but will not be allowed to leave Romania following rape and sex trafficking charges. The influencer has not been able to leave his home for over six months.

Tate and his brother Tristan, as well as two Romanian women, were released on Friday under judicial control. They are ordered to face trial on charges of human trafficking, rape and forming a criminal gang to sexually exploit women.

Tate was arrested in December of last year and placed before bars before it was ruled that he would be on house arrest in March. He resided with his brother at their mansion in Bucharest and have remained very active on social media throughout that time.

The pair can now move freely around the Romanian capital and also the surrounding Ilfov area. They must report to the police when ordered to and inform them of any change of address if they move house.