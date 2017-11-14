AnambraElection: Bomb scare rock INEC office

There was tension at the Anambra State Secretariat of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) on Monday after some explosives were reportedly discovered.

The development comes five days to the governorship poll in the state.

It was gathered that the bomb disposal experts and policemen trooped into the premises with the explosive reportedly planted close to the INEC gate.

Further reports indicate that staff of the body ran for safety, following the incident.

However, the INEC Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC), Nkwachukwu Orji, said he was not aware of the development.

“I don’t think I know what you are talking about,” the REC said.

Some officials of the electoral body, however, confirmed the incident, with the police saying they were unaware of the incident.