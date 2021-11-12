ANAMBRA POLL: Soludo gets Certificate of Return on Friday

The National Independent electoral commission, INEC, has said it will issue the certificate of return to the winner of the just concluded Anambra gubernatorial election, Professor Charles Soludo on Friday (today).

The National Commissioner and Chairman, Information and Voter Education Committee of INEC, Barr. Festus Okoye in a statement said the commission will issue Certificates of Return to Prof. Soludo and the deputy governor elect on Friday.

“Following the conclusion of the election and as provided for in Section 75 of the Electoral Act 2010 (as amended), certificates of return will be presented to the Governor-elect and Deputy Governor-elect tomorrow Friday 12th November 2021 at our State office in Awka”, he stated.

He said the 2021 Anambra State Governorship election was conducted under the most challenging circumstances.

“Never before did the Commission have to grapple with numerous issues ahead of an off-season Governorship election, including attacks on our facilities, withdrawals of critical service providers such as the ad hoc staff and transporters on the eve of the election and the general tension pervading the atmosphere. Happily, the election passed off peacefully”, Okoye stated.