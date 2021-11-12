POLITICS
ANAMBRA POLL: Soludo gets Certificate of Return on Friday
The National Independent electoral commission, INEC, has said it will issue the certificate of return to the winner of the just concluded Anambra gubernatorial election, Professor Charles Soludo on Friday (today).
The National Commissioner and Chairman, Information and Voter Education Committee of INEC, Barr. Festus Okoye in a statement said the commission will issue Certificates of Return to Prof. Soludo and the deputy governor elect on Friday.
“Following the conclusion of the election and as provided for in Section 75 of the Electoral Act 2010 (as amended), certificates of return will be presented to the Governor-elect and Deputy Governor-elect tomorrow Friday 12th November 2021 at our State office in Awka”, he stated.
He said the 2021 Anambra State Governorship election was conducted under the most challenging circumstances.
“Never before did the Commission have to grapple with numerous issues ahead of an off-season Governorship election, including attacks on our facilities, withdrawals of critical service providers such as the ad hoc staff and transporters on the eve of the election and the general tension pervading the atmosphere. Happily, the election passed off peacefully”, Okoye stated.
breaking
Lagos: Tribunal declares PDP candidate winner of LG election
The Appeal Tribunal hearing cases on the Lagos local government election has declared the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) councillorship candidate for Oriade Ward A, Kirikiri, Oriade Local Council Development Area (LCDA), Mustapha Olanrewaju, as winner of the election in the ward.
The tribunal also ordered the All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate, Onyeahasi Omolabake, to cease parading herself as councillor for the ward.
The chairman of the five-man appeal tribunal, Justice Morenike Obadina, in the judgement delivered at the Central Business District, Alausa, Ikeja, ordered that the Lagos State Independent Electoral Commission (LASIEC) to issue a Certificate of Return to Olanrewaju.
In compliance with the tribunal’s directives, the LASIEC Chairman, Justice Ayotunde Phillips (retd), yesterday issued a Certificate of Return to the PDP candidate.
A statement by LASIEC’s Head of Public Affairs, Tope Ojo, the chairman stated that the certificate earlier issued to Onyeahasi has been withdrawn and rendered invalid.
breaking
UK congratulates Soludo, hails INEC on Anambra election
The United Kingdom has congratulated the winner of the November 6 Anambra State governorship election, Professor Charles Soludo.
The UK also hailed the Independent National Electoral Commission, saying the results released by the electoral body are consistent with the results obtained through the civil society Parallel Vote Tabulation process carried out by YIAGA Africa.
This was disclosed in a statement titled, ‘UK Statement On Anambra Governorship Election,’ shared on the @UKinNigeria social media handle on Thursday.
The statement read, “We offer our congratulations to Prof. Charles Soludo who has been declared winner of the Anambra State governorship election. We note that the results released by the Independent National Electoral Commission are consistent with the results obtained through the civil society Parallel Vote Tabulation process carried out by YIAGA Africa.
“Our mission, which observed the preparations for the poll, acknowledges the collective effort of stakeholders in the conduct of the election. The people of Anambra have demonstrated resilience and a commitment to democracy.
“We recognise that independent Nigerian voices have expressed concerns about the conduct of the electoral process, in particular around logistics, accreditation of voters, deployment of polling officials, and low voter turnout. The UK is encouraged by the use and transparency of INEC’s result viewing portal in the electoral process.
Read Also
Run inclusive government, Orji Kalu urges Soludo
Soludo: Umeoji, other defectors free to return to APGA, says chairman
Buhari, Ngige, Ozigbo, others congratulate Soludo on victory
“We encourage any party or individual who is dissatisfied with the process to seek redress in a peaceful manner and through the appropriate legal channels.
“As a long-standing partner of the Nigerian people, the UK will continue to support Nigeria and its civil society in drawing lessons from these elections and the deepening of its democracy, including the integrity of its elections.”
Speaking after the election, the British High Commissioner, Catriona Laing, said, “Credible and inclusive elections are fundamental to Nigeria’s democratic growth. I encourage INEC and all stakeholders to continue improving the electoral system and to ensure meaningful participation of young people, women and citizens generally in the democratic process”.
POLITICS
PDP group wants Wike to run for 2023 presidency
Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Renaissance Movement in Cross River has expressed support for the Governor of Rivers State, Nyesom Wike, as a 2023 presidential candidate.
The political group, made up of immediate past commissioners, serving PDP House of Assembly members and former appointees of Ayade gave the endorsement yesterday in a communiqué after a meeting at the party’s secretariat in Calabar.
The group called on Wike to declare for the 2023 presidential race to salvage the country from the claws of the ruling party.
The Chairman of the pressure group, one-time Commissioner for Water Resources, Gabe Oji, who led the group, read the communiqué at the Nigerian Union of Journalists (NUJ) secretariat in Calabar, stating that the call came as Nigerians expressed dissatisfaction with six years of what he described as rudderless leadership of the All Progressives Congress (APC).
The communiqué stated: “Rising from a meeting at its office in Calabar, the Cross River State Capital, the PDP Renaissance Movement has against the background of the clarion call and passionate expectation of Nigerians for good and enduring Leadership, having been dissatisfied with the rudderless leadership provided by the APC in the last six years, resolved amongst other issues, to call on the leadership of the PDP to present a man with character and content as the standard-bearer for the party’s presidential ticket in 2023 in order to further strengthen the faith of the people in the Nigerian polity.”
It identified the sterling leadership qualities and developmental strides of the governor as the reason for the choice.
“Governor Wike is a nationalist who truly believes in the unity and indissolubility of Nigeria and has clearly demonstrated this in his uncompromising stance against separatist agitations and his liberal posture as demonstrated during the Sokoto fire inferno,” it added.
The group also commended the leadership of the party, especially the PDP Governor’s Forum, for the conduct of a successful, peaceful and ranchor-free National Convention.
It urged the leadership to consolidate on the gains of the consensus-building process, to narrow down interests in the forthcoming 2023 elections.
Latest News
- FG moves to pay Nigerians transport allowance after fuel subsidy removal
- Side effects of being a virgin for too long
- Lagos: Tribunal declares PDP candidate winner of LG election
- Matteo Guendouzi admits he does not want to return to Arsenal after loan spell
- National Assembly to spend N25billion from Buhari government’s fresh foreign loans
Trending
-
breaking2 days ago
Five things you didn’t know about new Anambra First Lady, Nonye Soludo
-
LIFESTYLES1 day ago
Why diet cold drinks are bad for you
-
NEWS2 days ago
Nnamdi Kanu: Lawyers’ disappearance forces court to adjourn trial
-
breaking19 hours ago
Steven Gerrard confirmed as new Aston Villa boss in huge move from Rangers
-
SPORTS1 day ago
Man Utd fans name Pogba, Martial among ten players club should sell [Full list]
-
NEWS19 hours ago
14 ‘fake’ officers arrested over invasion of Justice Odili’s residence
-
LIFESTYLES1 day ago
Senate okays Buhari’s $16b, €1b, $125m loan request without terms
-
breaking2 days ago
Nnamdi Kanu’s trial: DSS bars lawyers, journalists, Igbo traditional rulers from court building [PHOTOS]