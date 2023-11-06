Monday, November 6, 2023
HomeNEWSAnambra: Obi reacts as lightning kills three students of Tansi International College
NEWS

Anambra: Obi reacts as lightning kills three students of Tansi International College

0
Online Editor
By Online Editor

The presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP) in the 2023 election, Peter Obi, has reacted to the natural disaster that struck a secondary school in Anambra State over the weekend.

It was reported that about nine students of Tansi International College were struck by lightning on Saturday during a rainstorm.

Three of the students lost their lives, while the rest are said to be currently responding to treatment at the hospital.

“I am greatly saddened by the unfortunate natural disaster…” Obi wrote on X.

“I extend my condolences to the bereaved families, students, and the management of the college. May God give them the strength to bear this great loss and grant eternal rest to the deceased, and a speedy recovery to the injured.”

 

Previous article
‘No drama’ says Real Madrid’s Carlo Ancelotti despite Rayo draw
Next article
Politicians approach court for power, not justice – Adebayo, ex-presidential candidate
Online Editor
Online Editor
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Most Popular

Load more

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

NewsDay is your news, entertainment, music fashion website. We provide you with the latest breaking news and videos from all over the world

FOLLOW US

© NewsDay Media Network