Anambra LP guber candidate’s whereabouts unknown

The governorship candidate of the Labour Party (LP) in the November 6, 2021 election in Anambra State, Obiora Agbasimelo, is missing, fuelling speculations that he has been kidnapped.

As at 10pm on Tuesday, the whereabouts of Agbasimelo was unknown.

The emergence of the lawyer and brother to the founder of the popular foundation, Oga Ndi Oga as LP’s governorship candidate came on the heels of crisis in the party, which threw up a faction and the erstwhile leading aspirant, a military officer, Nnamdi Nnoruka, was allegedly kidnapped and moved round parts of the state in the booth of his car.

It was gathered that Nnoruka, after the ordeal, chickened out of the race.