POLITICS
Anambra LP guber candidate’s whereabouts unknown
The governorship candidate of the Labour Party (LP) in the November 6, 2021 election in Anambra State, Obiora Agbasimelo, is missing, fuelling speculations that he has been kidnapped.
As at 10pm on Tuesday, the whereabouts of Agbasimelo was unknown.
The emergence of the lawyer and brother to the founder of the popular foundation, Oga Ndi Oga as LP’s governorship candidate came on the heels of crisis in the party, which threw up a faction and the erstwhile leading aspirant, a military officer, Nnamdi Nnoruka, was allegedly kidnapped and moved round parts of the state in the booth of his car.
It was gathered that Nnoruka, after the ordeal, chickened out of the race.
POLITICS
PDP contacts Jonathan on October convention
The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) disclosed, yesterday, that former President Goodluck Jonathan is among key party leaders it would consult as it prepares for a convention in October to elect national officers.
Answering questions after it’s maiden meeting in Abuja, the Contact and Mobilisation sub-Committee of the Convention Planning Committee said it would not hesitate to contact Jonathan as major leader of the party.
Chairman of the sub-Committee and Deputy Governor of Taraba State, Haruna Manu, who presided over the meeting on behalf of the Taraba State Governor, Ishaku Darius, said Jonathan remains a leader of the party and if there are issues for which he must be contacted, he will be contacted.
Jonathan’s status in the PDP has attracted concerns in recent times because of reports that the All Progressives Congress (APC) wants to drag him to its fold.
The sub-Committee also insisted that the issue of suspended national chairman of PDP, Uche Secondus, is not in focus as the party prepares for the October 30 convention.
The committee said it would not have any reason to contact Secondus with respect to preparation for the convention, pointing out that a statement by the chairman of the convention planning committee, Ahmadu Fintiri, on the fate of Secondus remains valid.
POLITICS
PDP Govs decide on zoning of NWC offices Wednesday
Governors of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) will meet today in Abuja to decide on the zoning of the National Working Committee (NWC) offices of the leading opposition party.
The zoning of NWC offices is one of the key issues delaying the task of the 279-member National Convention Organising Committee (NCOC) chaired by Governor of Adamawa State, Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri.
The 94th National Executive Committee (NEC) of the PDP on September 9 had constituted the Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi–led Zoning Committee to zone NWC offices ahead of the October 30, 2021, national convention.
A meeting of the committee last week in Enugu reportedly zoned the position of national chairman to the South. The panel is expected to brief the governor on the outcome of their meeting today.
The meeting of the PDP Governors’ Forum led by Governor Aminu Waziri Tambuwal of Sokoto State is also expected to discuss the Senator David Mark-led committee’s intervention in certain issues relating to the leadership challenges in the party, the convention budget, the amendment to the PDP constitution and the Electoral Act amendment, among others.
Meanwhile, the Chairman of the party’s Contact and Mobilisation Sub-Committee for the convention and Governor Taraba State, Darius Ishaku, yesterday said they would reach out to all passive members of the party, including former President Goodluck Jonathan.
The governor gave the assurance on Tuesday while fielding questions from journalists after a meeting of his committee held at the NEC Hall of the PDP national secretariat in Abuja.
He spoke through the Deputy Governor of Taraba State, Haruna Manu, who chaired the meeting on his behalf.
POLITICS
Akeredolu carpets northern governors over stance on rotational presidency
The Chairman of the Southern Governors’ Forum and Governor of Ondo State, Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, on Monday, disclosed that the Northern Governors’ Forum was merely exercising its rights to freedom of expression over its stance on 2023 presidency.
Akeredolu, emphasised that the resolution reached by the northern governors who unanimously condemned the statement by the Southern Governors Forum that the Presidency must go to the South should be termed as a means of expressing themselves.
Reacting to the resolutions of the Northern Governors’ Forum, Akeredolu said “They have expressed and indeed exercised their rights under Freedom of Expression. No one can stop them from expressing themselves.”
The Southern Governors’ Forum a few days ago in Enugu State reiterated their position that the presidency must return to south in 2023.
During the Enugu meeting, they also deliberated on the Value Added Tax, VAT controversy, where they agreed that it was the right of states to collect VAT.
Latest News
Trending
-
NEWS2 days ago
Banditry: Nigerien troops rescue Nigerian soldiers
-
NEWS2 days ago
How shutdown of mobile phone services in Zamfara, Katsina is silently killing residents — Report
-
POLITICS2 days ago
Kaduna LG polls: PDP defeats APC in Chikun
-
NEWS2 days ago
Insecurity: 330,000 Nigerians seeking refuge in Chad, Niger, Cameroon
-
CELEBRITIES1 day ago
Bobrisky apologises to Tonto Dikeh
-
breaking1 day ago
2023: Campaign posters of ailing Ex-Lagos governor, Tinubu surface in London
-
breaking1 day ago
Ex-Nigerian senator, Effiong spends three weeks in kidnappers’ den
-
breaking22 hours ago
Join us in shutting down Nigeria on October 1 – IPOB begs Oduduwa agitators, others