Anambra indigene, Umeh scores highest in 2023 UTME

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has announced that an indigene of Anambra State, Umeh Nkechinyere, scored the highest mark in the 2023 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) with 360 points.

Nkechinyere wrote the examination in one of the computer-based test centres in Lagos.

JAMB Registrar, Prof. Is-haq Oloyede, disclosed this at the 2023 policy meeting of the board holding at the International Conference Centre in Abuja

According to a presentation by Oloyede, Nkechinyere was closely followed by Aguele Stephen with a score of 359.

Other high scorers include; Ositade Oluwafemi, 358; Gbolahan Ayinde, 357; John Fulfilment, 356; Chimdubem Ugonna, 355, among others.