Anambra Govt officials visit husband of pregnant woman killed along with her 4 children
Officials of the government of Anambra State have paid a condolence visit to Mr. Jubril Ahmed, the husband of the late Hariri Jubril, a pregnant woman who was killed alongside her four children by gunmen in the state.
Gunmen whose identities were yet to be unveiled gruesomely murdered the 32-year-old Harira Jibril and her four children – Fatima, Khadijah, Hadiza and Zaituna, who were aged nine, seven, five and two respectively.
A media report from the governor’s media office said the state delegation, led by the Commissioner for Information, Mr. Paul Nwosu, including the Commissioner for Women and Social Development, Mrs. Ify Obinabo, and Press Secretary to the Governor, Mr Christian Aburime, met with Jibril at the Cattle market, Amansea.
Nwosu who conveyed the condolence message from the state governor, Charles Soludo and Ndi Anambra to the family of the departed, explained that it was not a targeted attack on a particular tribe or religion.
While he described the incident as shocking and unfortunate, he noted that the governor would have come in person but because of other security emergencies, he sent the delegation to commiserate with the Hausa community.
He said that Ndigbo and other tribes have lived together for so long in peace and harmony, and urged them to go about their lawful businesses.
Also speaking, Commissioner for Women and Social Development, Obinabo, appealed to the gunmen to have a rethink for the sake of the unborn generation, reminding them that Anambra people were largely travellers.
Leader of Miyetti Allah in the South East, Mallam Gidado Sadiq who described the incident as horrible, thanked the governor for sending the delegation.
Sadiq disclosed that many of his people have been killed and many of their people had already travelled as a result of the incident.
While pledging their readiness to continue working with the government to enthrone peace in the state, he said their people living and doing business in Anambra are aware that they are not the target, recalling that a lawmaker in the state was also killed in a gruesome manner.
The widower said he lacked words to express himself. The Sarkin Chamber of Anambra State, Usman Farang, prayed that violence should stop.
Chairman, Amansea Cattle market, Alhaji Bello Maigari, younger sister of the late Harira, Suweiba Musa, as well as the Hausa Community in Amansea, were present during the visit.
Jubril works as a security guard in Anambra State.
A cash donation was presented to the bereaved during the visit.
Suspended super cop, Abba Kyari, allegedly escapes murder in prison after inmates attacked him
Suspended Intelligence Response Team leader, Abba Kyari, recently escaped attempted murder by aggrieved inmates at the Kuje prison who accused him of not honouring his bribe-for-release deals when he was in active service.
According to a report by Premiumtimes, the attack occurred on May 4th and there are attempts to move Kyari from Kuje prison where he is currently detained to the custody of the State Security Service (SSS), also known as the Department of State Services (DSS).
The inmates who are said to have been arrested for drug-related offenses, attempted to kill Kyari and claimed the former Kyari prosecuted them despite taking bribes from them.
According to the publication, a source who is a state investigator and intelligence officer, described Kyari as a “dodgy criminal.”
Quoting the inmates, one of the sources said Mr Kyari was “eliminating smaller (drug) dealers to clear the field for Afam Ukatu,” a suspected billionaire drug baron allegedly behind N3 billion Tramadol deal linked to Mr Kyari.
“Inmates claimed that upon his arrest, Abba Kyari demanded bribes to kill the case, then still prosecuted them,” a Kuje prison source who accessed the testimonies of the aggrieved inmates said
It was gathered that Kyari had to pay each of the aggrieved inmates N200,000 ‘in initial settlement fees’ and then ‘procured DSTV subscription for cells to buy loyalty and peace,’ one source told the publication.
The source added that despite this gesture, the aggrieved inmates have continued to threaten Kyari’s life.
“Regardless of the level of protection, they vowed to get him. The inmates have given him an ultimatum to return all he extorted from them or be killed. Relevant officials have assessed that he will be killed or badly injured if he continues to be remanded in Kuje.”a source was quoted as saying
An official recommendation has therefore been made that Kyari should be transferred out of Kuje to an SSS facility.
Another prison source said Kyari has his way in Kuje prison, alleging that the he bought the loyalty of officers.
“So far, he has every relevant officer on his payroll. They do his bidding, he sees his wife, and he has access to mobile devices and marabouts,” a source said
The suspended police chief was arrested and remanded in prison amid his ongoing trial following allegations by the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) that he attempted to bribe an official of the agency with $61,000 to facilitate the release of seized cocaine.
Kyari had also been accused of committing wire fraud, money laundering and identity theft and was declared wanted by the US government.
Stella Oduah reacts to claim of not completing her service year, shares photo of her in NYSC uniform
Former Minister of Aviation and Senator representing Anambra North, Stella Oduah has reacted to claim of not completing her service year.
It was reported earlier that this was conveyed in a letter that purportedly served as a response to a request made by Concerned Anambra North Peoples Democratic Party Stakeholders. The group had asked the service to validate the senator’s claim of losing her NYSC certificate.
The report also claimed that the Director General of the service in response to the request, said though Oduah was mobilised for national service in 1982/83 service year and was deployed to Lagos State, she absconded after the orientation and never completed the service.
However reacting to this, Stella Oduah has shared a photo of her in NYSC uniform and a letter from NECA confirming that she did her NYSC.
Stella Oduah reacts to claim of not completing her service year, shares photo of her in NYSC uniform and a letter from NECA confirming she did her NYSC
In a statement released by her media aide Ezennia Nonso Chukwudebe, it was stated that she “served meritoriously at NECA in 1982 as can be confirmed from this 11th January, 2017 clarification from the Nigeria Employers’ Consultative Association personally signed by the Director General, O.A Oshinowo.”
Oduah who accused her opponents of “resorting to circulating a story which is completely at variance with the position of the agency where she did her primary assignment”, said they will be giving “NYSC sometime to put out a disclaimer as we firmly believe this letter to be fake.”
The statement read;
RE: THE VIRAL STORY OF THE ALLEGED SENATOR STELLA ODUAH NYSC ABSCONDMENT.
Our attention has just been drawn to a publication that makes a most spurious claim to the effect that the Distinguished Senator representing Anambra North, Princess Stella Adaeze Oduah OON, absconded from the National Youth Service Corps program.
Ordinarily we would never dignify such antics with a response but we deemed it necessary to put out this statement for the benefit of gullible minds that are being targeted by political jobbers whose stock in trade is churning out such concocted rubbish every election cycle, especially when it is becoming glaring that they are receiving the short end of the political stick.
The Distinguished Senator indeed served meritoriously at NECA in 1982 as can be confirmed from this 11th January, 2017 clarification from the Nigeria Employers’ Consultative Association personally signed by the Director General, O.A Oshinowo.
How her opponents have suddenly resorted to circulating this story which is completely at variance with the position of the agency where she did her primary assignment, is an issue every keen mind should focus on and we are by this publication, giving the NYSC sometime to put out a disclaimer as we firmly believe this letter to be fake.
Unfortunately we live in climes where such unsubstantiated stories travel fast and it is more worrisome that some mainstream media outlets appear to be sucked into this viral vortex of deciet.
Senator Stella Oduah did not only serve meritoriously but would go on to work in the NNPC, a Federal Government establishment, for the next nine years!
Nigerians need to understand that the persons behind the fake letter currently doing the rounds are desperate, despondent and out of their wits end for they instinctively appreciate the fact that the Distinguished Senator is one leader that continues to be appreciated and loved for her many people oriented programs and no amount of sponsored media mudslinging can obliterate this fact.
This is election season and it is expected to see such antics by weak traducers whose understanding of politicking is engaging in mindless subterfuge against aspirants rightly percieved as strong.
Unfortunately for them, they are deploying the same failed strategy that has never managed to stop the Distinguished Senator at the polls and one would expect that they’d restrategize.
Senator Stella Oduah remains strong, in very high spirits and is looking forward to the election proper.
2023: Obi dumps PDP, to actualise ambition on another platform
Former Anambra State Governor, Peter Obi, yesterday, announced his resignation from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP). He also pulled out from the 2023 presidential contest on the platform of the main opposition party.
Obi, who was one of the 15 aspirants cleared to participate in the May 28 and 29 presidential primary, attributed his decision on recent developments in the party.
The former governor, in a letter, dated May 24 and addressed to the National Chairman, Iyorchia Ayu, said he has conveyed his resignation to chairman of the party in Agulu Ward 2, in Anambra State.
It read: “I am writing to intimate you of my resignation from PDP, which was conveyed to the Chairman of Agulu Ward 2. Anaocha council, Anambra, effective Friday 20 May, 2022. Consequently, I am by this letter informing you of my withdrawal for the PDP presidential primaries.
“It has been a great honour to contribute to nation-building efforts through our party. Unfortunately, recent developments within our party make it practically impossible to continue participating and making such constructive contributions.
“Our national challenges are deep-seated and require that we each make profound sacrifices towards rescuing our country. My commitment to rescuing Nigeria remains firm, even if the route differs.
“I wish to thank you personally for your graciousness and leadership. I wish you well and best of luck in the service of country,” Obi said in the letter.
However, Director General of the Peter Obi Campaign Organisation, Doyin Okupe, said the former governor would actualise his presidential ambition on the platform of another party.
Nevertheless, Okupe, who spoke with newsmen, after submitting Obi’s resignation letter at the PDP national secretariat, did not disclose the new party the former governor is moving to.
He said: You recall that consistently, former governor Obi has repeatedly stated that his not desperate to be president, but he is desperate to cause a change, to cause a redirection to change the way the government of Nigeria is been run.
“And to offer solutions to various problems of Nigeria, it is for these reasons he entered into the race. But the various development within the PDP makes it virtually impossible for him.
“This is not to say that all hopes are lost. I can say on his behalf that Nigerians must not give up, we must never give up. Hope is on its way and help is coming.”
Okupe, while responding to questions on Obi next political move, stated that “all options are on the table. By the grace of Almighty God, Obi will be on the ballot for the 2023 presidency.”
A source said the former governor was leaving the PDP for the Labour Party while another said he was go to the New Nigerian Peoples Party (NNPP).
