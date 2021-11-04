Anambra Governorship: Obiano declares Thursday, Friday work-free ahead poll

Anambra State Governor, Chief Willie Obiano, has declared Thursday and Friday work-free days to enable residents to prepare for a peaceful governorship election on Saturday.

The governor made the announcement during the 2021 Public Service Day Celebration held at the Jerome Udeorji Secretariat Complex, Awka, the state capital on Wednesday.

Obiano said, “The public holiday is to enable the state workforce to prepare themselves for Saturday’s governorship election. I call on workers to mobilise their neighbours because the election must hold.

“I commend the state workforce for their cooperation with my administration. I have fulfilled my promises to them and added more.”

He reiterated his desire to have Prof Chukwuemeka Soludo succeed him and urged workers and residents to vote for him, stressing that his support for Soludo is because of his pedigree.