The Anambra State government says it has set up an eight-member committee of enquiry to investigate the allegation that a Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination candidate in the state, Mmesoma Ejikeme, doctored her result.

The examination body, Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board has described, has described the result as fake, adding its internal investigation revealed that it was done with Mmesoma’s collaboration.

The state government, however, faulted the way JAMB has handled the situation which has become a major controversy in the country, with people taking sides.

The state government faulted JAMB for going on social media to describe Mmesoma’s result as fake while an investigation into the matter was still ongoing.

In a statement issued to journalists on Wednesday, the state information commissioner, Sir Paul Nwosu, said the new committee will be chaired by Prof. Nkemdili Nnonyelu.

The committee will include Prof. Mercy Okonkwo, Prof. Ngozi Chuma-Udeh, Prof. Maduabuchi Dukor, Prof. Jaja Nwanegbo, Rev. Sr. Prof. Mary-Felicia Opara, Rev. Cannon Dr. Uchenna Umeifekwem, Mr. Chukwuemeka Fred Agbata Managing Director, Anambra Information Communication Technology Agency.

The statement read, “The Anambra State Government has, for obvious reasons, been following the JAMB/Mmesoma Ejike matter with keen interest.

“It is important to note that Miss Mmesoma Ejike went to the office of the Anambra State Commissioner for Education, Professor Ngozi Chuma-Udeh with her UTME result to protest that the Joint Admission and Matriculation Board didn’t recognise her as the candidate with the highest score.

“The Commissioner in turn called JAMB to confirm her claim, but she was told that Mmesoma’s result was forged.”