Anambra election: INEC blames IPOB for low voter turnout
The Independent National Electoral Commission has blamed the Indigenous People of Biafra for the low turnout of voters during the Anambra governorship election held on Saturday.
Speaking with Channels TV on Sunday, INEC’s Supervising Resident Electoral Commissioner to Anambra, Sam Egwu, said the fear IPOB has been able to instil in many residents contributed to the low turnout of voters.
He said, “There is a whole state of fear that has been created by the politics of agitation for a separate state in this part of the country,”
“IPOB has been able to enforce the sit-at-home order over time. So the fear of IPOB has become the beginning of wisdom.”
Egwu, who was the SREC for Onitsha North, Onitsha South, and Ogbaru LGAs, noted that IPOB had a significant impact on the voter turnout.
He stated that the turnout was less than 25 per cent of all accredited voters across the 21 LGAs.
“We have had a problem with extremely low voter turnout. The voter turnout, I think, if you are scientific in terms of what we are seeing in many local governments, you are actually dealing with less than 25 per cent voter turnout, and this is not really good for our democracy,” he said.
On Monday, INEC declared the Anambra governorship election inconclusive until a supplementary election is held in 362 polling units in Ihiala Local Government Area on Tuesday, November 9.
With the candidate of the All Progressives Grand Alliance, Prof. Charles Soludo leading the polls, INEC’s Returning Officer, Prof. Florence Obi, said a winner could not be announced due to the insufficient margin of victory.
Despite technical glitches, logistics, and uncertainties over security, the governorship election was conducted in 20 of Anambra’s 21 LGAs.
Natives of Abuja protest against Minister’s ‘incompetence,’ call his time in office a waste
Some natives of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) on Monday staged a protest against the alleged incompetence of the FCT Minister, Muhammad Musa Bello.
According to them, the minister has wasted six years in office.
The protesters blocked the Minister’s gate located at FCDA Headquarters, Area 11 and demanded the overall improvement in the security architecture of the territory.
The protesters also demanded the strengthening of the FCT Community Policing Programme to enhance intelligence gathering in communities and address the incessant security challenges facing the residents.
A statement signed by the Co- Conveners, Comrade Ahmadu Yunusa and Comrade Akoshile Mukhtar noted that there was a decline in governance and quality of service delivery in FCT which has manifested into a myriad of socio-economic issues such as; rise in insecurity, infrastructural deficit, drop in the quality of education and health service delivery, ineffective transport system, and increase in the number of ungoverned spaces in the FCT.
The protesters described the negative trend as worrisome affecting the socio-economic condition of FCT residents and capable of spreading hardship.
The statement read, “Gradually, the situation of FCT is beginning to resemble communities with the absence of a government. The inability of the management of the FCTA to actively engage stakeholders to find lasting solutions to some of these challenges is one of the factors hindering effective service delivery in FCT.
“It is against this background that the FCT Youth Stakeholder’s Forum has decided to make the following demands to the administration as viable solutions to some of the identified challenges:
“The Forum demands the overhaul of the FCT security architecture to ensure that the FCT security system is given the appropriate attention it requires to perform effectively and efficiently.
“The Forum demand the strengthening of the FCT Community Policing Programme to enhance intelligence gathering in communities and address the incessant security challenges facing FCT residents.
“The Forum demand the construction or rehabilitation of major roads in communities across the FCT to ensure ease of access to residents and other road users within those communities.
The protesters also called for the immediate operation of Abuja University of Science and Technology for creating jobs for people and access to tertiary education for more Nigerians.
Others are: improve funding for the FCT education and health sector to enhance the quality of education and health service delivery in the Federal Capital Territory.
“Immediate review of the FCT masterplan and land use act to capture emerging communities and extend development projects to those communities.
“FCT Transport System should be better managed to ensure ease of movement for FCT residents and other transport service users.
“Implementation of FCT Civil Service Act to ensure career progression and adequate remuneration of Civil Servants in the Federal Capital Territory and all-inclusive government in FCT to ensure that Young people, Women and People with Disability are adequately represented.”
INEC declares Anambra Guber poll inconclusive, election to hold Tuesday
The Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, has declared the Anambra governorship election inconclusive.
This is owing to the inability of the commission to deploy staff and materials to Ihiala Local Government Area, as a result of security threat.
Returning officer in the election, Prof. Florence Obi said the election would now hold on Tuesday, November 9, to complement the 20 local government areas election result, already announced.
Obi said: “we have collated results for 20 local government areas, and Ihiala is still outstanding as the commission was unable to deploy to the area.
“Based on constitutional provision, supplementary election will be held in Ihiala. So, we have to conclude the election in Ihiala to be able to conclude the process.
“I plead with you to support INEC, so we can bring this election to a conclusion, to the glory of God. The election for Ihiala will hold on November 9.”
Commercial, civic activities resume in Anambra after guber tension
Despite being a Sunday, commercial activities today returned to Anambra State, after the governorship election which was held on Saturday.
Passengers trooped to motor parks to board vehicles out of the state while many vehicles have returned to the roads.
Though most residents were seen on their way to places of worship, others returned to business, displaying their wares in roadside markets, while in places of dense popularity, human traffic was rife unlike days to the election.
The resumed hustle and bustle is a huge contrast to the calmness witnessed in the city on Friday and Saturday ahead of the state election.
Roads were deserted following the sit at home order, even though it had been called off and restriction of movement as announced by the Inspector General of Police, Mr Usman Alkali Baba, respectively.
A passenger, Mr Arinze Nweke said: “I came back from Enugu so I can cast my vote, and I was able to vote, and now I’m going back to Enugu where I live.
“I had to come to Anambra on Thursday to avoid the restriction that IPOB people were talking about and I was thinking that there may be no movement until after 10th November as they said, but I’m happy that there is movement and you can see that even travellers going to Lagos, Abuja and even northern states are moving,” he said.
