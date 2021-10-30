breaking
Anambra election: Almost all candidates are my friends, they have come to see me – Mbaka
The Spiritual Director, Adoration Ministry Enugu Nigeria, Rev. Father Ejike Mbaka, has opened up on his alleged endorsement of a candidate for the forthcoming governorship election in Anambra State.
Mbaka said he never endorsed any candidate for the governorship election in the State, stating almost all the candidates are his friends.
The clergyman said God has not shown him who would become the next governor of Anambra State; hence he can’t endorse any candidate.
He disclosed this while addressing his followers at Adoration Ground in Enugu State and was posted on Mbaka’s Facebook page.
According to Mbaka: “Ndi-Anambra should know that Father Mbaka has not endorsed any candidate. Almost all the candidates vying for the gubernatorial position have come here to see me.
“My job is to bless and pray for the will of God in their lives. God has not told me that anybody is going to be governor in Anambra State.
“Like Umeoji who could not continue in APGA; he is my friend, Soludo is my friend, Val of PDP is equally my friend.
“Godwin Maduka who came here, did wonderfully well in his village. Go there and see what he did, it’s astonishing. Umuchuckwu is like Indonesia. The tallest hospital around this area is there.
“He did very well; he deserve praises and should be celebrated but I never said I endorsed him.
“Ifeanyi Ubah is also my friend, anybody God says should be their governor; let the person be. People are free to come to Adoration centre to be blessed, it’s a pilgrimage centre.”
Buhari’s day of reckoning has come because he failed to listen to Nigerians – Obasanjo
Former President, Olusegun Obasanjo, has taken a swipe at the Muhammadu Buhari-led presidency, saying its day of reckoning has come because it failed to listen to the people.
Obasanjo also called for the creation of state police as a measure to tackle the ravaging insecurity in the country.
The former president made the call while delivering his speech at a lecture titled, “Social responsibility in nation building,” to mark the 78th anniversary of Island Club in Lagos on Friday.
He said only a safe environment could guarantee nation building.
Obasanjo said, “I have said it before and I will say it again. Nigeria should have state police in all the states so that they can adequately tackle insecurity. Guaranteeing citizens a safe environment and round security is one thing a government must do.
“No nation can be built where peace, security and stability are not assured or guaranteed and with reasonable predictability of the President and the future not enthroned. Any government that is deaf, dumb and blind is a government that will not last.
“As a government, you need to listen to the people. If you fail to listen to the people, the day of reckoning will come for you and it will come soon. We can see it all around us; it has come.
“You have to realise that there is an element of hazard in life itself. What would make you not talk? Fear? There is a Yoruba proverb that says, ‘You talk, you die; you don’t talk, you’ll still die.’ Death is inevitable. As I am here, I am not afraid of death.
“It is painful what we are seeing. There are currently over four million out-of-school children in Nigeria. That is a fact. They cannot hide that. No Nigerian should bury their faces because they are scared of death. State the fact; if they want to deny it, let them deny it.”
He urged Nigerians to embrace their diversity and work as one nation towards a common goal of one Nigeria.
He added, “Diversity is of God; sameness is of the devil. We, as Nigerians, must learn to manage our diversity so that we can have one goal – the Nigerian dream. A nation is not formed until there is a stake and mutual dignity and responsibility and purpose for every component.”
NECO releases 2021 SSCE results
The National Examinations Council (NECO) has released the results of the 2021 Senior Secondary School Certificate Examination (SSCE).
Professor Dantani Ibrahim Wushishi, the Registrar, who announced the release of the results at the Council’s Headquarters in Minna, Niger State, said out of 1,233,631 candidates who registered for the examination, 1,226,796 sat for it.
He said the number of male candidates was 657,389, representing 53.28%, higher than the number of female candidates which was 576,242, representing 46.71%.
Wushishi revealed that 878, 925 candidates, representing 71.64% had five credits in English Language and Mathematics, with a decrease of 2.25% as compared to the results of 2020.
He said 1,226,796 candidates, representing 94.04% obtained five credits and above irrespective of English Language and Mathematics with an increase of 2.13% as compared to 2020 results.
The Registrar said the council recorded 20,003 various cases of examination Malpractices, representing 1.63% this year, which is lower than the 2.61% cases in 2020.
He said one school each in Bauchi, Kaduna and Bayelsa and two in Katsina States were de-recognised for two years for their involvement in Mass Cheating while 20 supervisors were also also blacklisted for various offences including “poor supervision, Aiding and Abetting, Connivance with non-candidates to write answers on chalkboard, compromise and extortion.”
“The council has a long-standing tradition for zero tolerance for malpractice. Thus, it can be noticed that the malpractice incidence in 2021 dropped compared to 2020,” he said.
Wushishi said the late release of results this year was due to challenges “as a result of some actions by agencies that have direct bearing on our operations.”
The Registrar also announced the release of the BECE results and directed the candidate to visit the Council’s website to check their results.
Whereabouts of Supreme Court Justice, Mary Odili unknown after invasion of her residence by security operatives
Anxiety and confusion on Friday trailed the fate and whereabouts of the Supreme Court Justice, Mary Ekaego Peter Odili following the alleged unlawful siege laid on her Abuja family residence by security operatives.
Justice Odili’s family residence at lmo Rivers Street in Maitama was said to have been besieged by fully armed plain-clothed security men for undisclosed reasons at about 5pm of Friday, October 29.
However, security operatives guarding the house were said to have resisted the take over of the house without a court order or instructions from the above.
In the drama that ensued, the unidentified security operatives were said to have stayed put waiting for instructions from above to the resident guards to surrender for them to take over the house.
At the time of this report, it could not ascertain the fate and whereabouts of the Justice as all roads leading to the street have been effectively blocked.
However, in a drama that compounded the problem and confusion, the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), claimed it did not carry out any operation in Justice Odili’s Home
“The Commission by this statement wishes to inform the public that the report is false as it did not carry out any operation at the home of Justice Odili.
“If there was any such operation as claimed by the media, it was not carried out by the EFCC.
“The Commission enjoins the public to discountenance the report,” a statement was issued by Mr Wilson Uwujare, Head, Media & Publicity read.
At the time of this report, the situation remained uncertain as the Director of Information of the Department of the State Service DSS, Dr Peter Ofunaya did not pick his cell phone and no statement was issued on the matter by the security agency.
The Director of the Press and Information at the Supreme Court of Nigera, Dr Festus Aweneri Akande switched off his phone when our correspondent tried to reach Hime.
