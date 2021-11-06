NEWS
Anambra Decides: Soludo, Uba, Ozigbo in three-horse race
After weeks of rancorous campaigns, the people of Anambra State will today file out to elect a new governor that will take over from the incumbent, Willie Obiano.
Obiano is expected to take the exit door from the government house, Awka next year, having successfully completed his two terms as enshrined in the constitution.
The state is already charged with heavy security presence, just as the euphoria of going out to elect a leader is very high among the electorates.
Though 18 parties are fielding candidates for the number one seat, political pundits have identified three political parties as the most dominant in the race, while the candidates of those parties have also been adjudged to be the most popular among them, and one among them is most likely to emerge as the next governor of the state.
For most of yesterday, tension remained very high across the state, with voters bitterly divided among the three leading candidates.
Fear of violence was palpable, considering the rancorous campaigns before the poll.
However, there are factors that will determine the advantages and disadvantages of the Anambra governorship candidates this Saturday. Among them are political parties, backings from top politicians, popularity among the people, religious denominations, antecedents and even financial standings of the individual candidates.
The three most popular political parties in the state; All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA), Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and the All Progressives Congress (APC) are also fielding very widely accepted candidates in the persons of Prof. Chukwuma Soludo, Mr Valentine Ozigbo and Senator Andy Uba.
On the other hand, Soludo, who is running on the platform of APGA already has some advantages. His party – APGA is currently in power in the state. He is also lucky to have been endorsed and vigorously campaigned for by the incumbent governor, Obiano.
Uba on the other hand also has the luck of running on the platform of the ruling party in the centre, the APC. Many believe he will use such status to either manipulate or garner votes.
The dominance of religious politics is a strong factor in the state. The Catholic and Anglican churches dominate the politics of the state, with the Catholic having an upper hand. This has brought silent rancour that many candidates have leveraged to push their aspiration. While Andy Uba is of the Anglican stock, Soludo and Ozigbo are Catholics, just as all three candidates are from same local government area, Aguata.
There have been news of Andy Uba being the only candidate of Anglican stock, and will be using the opportunity to curry favour.
The antecedents of all the three leading candidates may also make or mar their chances, considering that the people may vote according to how relevant a candidate was, as at the time of holding a past office, which two of the candidates among the three are known to have held offices. But one area where all the candidates seem to have strength is financial stability. Though some of the candidates are far more accomplished than others, they cannot also be denied the right of being money bags in their own right.
Prof Chukwuma Soludo
Strength – He is the candidate of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA), which is seen to be a dominant political party in the state. He is highly popular in the state, and his antecedents at the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), where he worked as the governor and helped to turn things around in the banking sector is one of his major strengths. His education, cerebral nature and strength of ideas are also to his advantage. He has a cult following among people of all levels, age and status.
Weakness – The only weakness which Soludo has, which in fact is also part of his strength, is the avowed resolution of the incumbent governor to deliver him as the next governor. Though this is also his major strength, his opponents use it against him, saying that such may amount to bringing back god-fatherism, which has long been done away with in the state.
Mr Valentine Ozigbo
Strength – Being a candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) is one of Ozigbo’s greatest strengths. Though many believe he is new in politics, having been a banker and business mogul all along, his ability to wrestle power away from known names in the party during the primaries is his biggest strength, such that he is today rated ahead of other candidates. He is known to be very cerebral in thinking, and also very innovative. His age, and religious denomination (Catholicism) are all to his advantage.
Weakness – Ozigbo is not known to have any visible weakness, as he has discharged himself creditably since he arrived on the Anambra political turf. However, the support he enjoys from the former governor of the state, Mr Peter Obi has been misinterpreted as that of a godfather and godson relationship, and has been used many times over to taunt him as one who is taking Anambra back to the era of political god-fatherism.
Senator Andy Uba
Strength – He is running on the platform of the national ruling party, the All Progressives Congress (APC), and has a lot of bigwig politicians behind him from across Nigeria, and people in the presidency. Uba is not in short supply of money to prosecute his election, and has successfully wooed most prominent politicians in the state, including top office holders to his party. What is Uba’s greatest strength is the fact that he is a great political thinker, and as always his taciturn self, he never boasts, nor openly discloses his political strategies, until he plays them. He is an Anglican, and considering the fact that Catholics have been dominant in the politics of the state, it may be the turn of his church to rally round him and produce a governor.
Weakness – Uba has a past about Anambra politics that is not so palatable to the ears, and has been severally accused of being responsible for the misfortune that befell Anambra between 2000 and 2006, when public properties were destroyed, and a former governor of the state kidnapped and mandated to resign from office. He is not also gifted with oratory, so, whatever his plans for the state are; he finds it difficult conveying them in simple and understandable language.
Although the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) has called off its planned sit-at-home exercise, today’s election is likely to witness a low turnout due to the ongoing insecurity in the southeast region.
breaking
Femi Adesina on why he stopped attending a church: “Pastor criticised Buhari too much”
The Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, says he stopped attending a branch of a church in Abuja because the pastor was always attacking the President, Major General Muhammadu Buhari (retd.).
Adesina said this in an article on Thursday titled, ‘This Kumuyi is simply different’, which was written in support of a statement by the General Superintendent of the Deeper Christian Life Ministry, Pastor William Kumuyi.
Although Adesina did not mention which church he stopped attending, his public profile states that he is a member of the Foursquare Gospel Church where he was ordained a pastor and has attended since 1988.
In the article, the President’s spokesman said it was unfortunate that some pastors had turned their pulpits to soapboxes upon which they spew hatred.
He wrote, “I used to attend a church in Abuja from 2015 to 2018, till the pastor began to see himself as someone who must bring the Buhari government down. Sunday after Sunday, it was all sorts of criticism from the pulpit. But I endured, since it was a branch of a church I had attended for over 30 years. Till one day, he overdid it.
“The Dapchi girls were abducted and there was no name the pastor did not call President Buhari that Sunday. It was horrendous that such things could come from the pulpit. But I suffered long and sat through the sermon, or rather, what was supposed to be a sermon. I then went home, wondering what the church of God was turning to.”
Adesina said after most of the Dapchi girls had been rescued, the pastor did not deem it fit to commend the President in subsequent service.
The President’s aide, however, praised Kumuyi for saying last week that Christians should not “disdain those in power because they appear not to be delivering on electoral pledges”.
He stated that while a former Vice-Chancellor of Ajayi Crowther University, Prof. Dapo Asaju, was within his rights to be angry over the state of the country, it must be noted that the Buhari regime was doing a lot to change the nation’s fortunes.
Adesina said there were some men of God who predicted that Buhari would lose the 2019 election but it turned out to be a fake prophecy.
“Irrespective of the titles they bear, I hear bishops, apostles, prophets, pastors, evangelists, cursing the government, and issuing doomsday notices. One even said publicly that the Buhari administration was over, before the 2019 elections. But the man won handsomely, and that preacher still struts and frets on the pulpit every week, not repenting in sackcloth and ashes,” said Adesina.
He noted that during the #EndSARS protests of 2020, some pastors came out to support the youths who were protesting but they quickly recoiled into their shells when the protests got out of hand.
Adesina added, “Pastor Kumuyi also says if you are a true believer in Christ, you wouldn’t go on the rampage, destroying government property… But that was not what we saw in the country in October last year. The country was almost burned down under the subterfuge of EndSARS.
“And sadly, they were encouraged by pastors and preachers, who simply hate the fact that a Fulani man is their President. Many of them are on record as having encouraged the protesters, till things went ugly, turned awry. And the pastors vanished into the thin air. Not a word of caution or restraint as the cities were burning, and policemen were being killed, and even eaten up.”
NEWS
Pakistani government petitioned over activities of its embassy in Nigeria
The Pakistani Government has been petitioned over an alleged failure of its High Commission to foster economic relationship with Nigeria.
The Director, Peel Aston Global, Khomeinizadeh Bukhari, in his petition to the Foreign Minister of Pakistan, Makhdoom Qureshi, dated October 26, 2021, alleged that the mission was obstructing investments in Nigeria and asked Islamabad to audit the activities of the High Commission in Nigeria.
The British-Pakistani citizen said he had reached out to the High Commissioner, Maj-Gen. Muhammad Tayab Azam (rtd), to assist in promoting Pakistan but without success.
The petition reads in part: “I am highly disappointed in the nonchalant way the Pakistan High Commission and its administration are performing. They are not interested in building true friendships with Nigeria. Instead, they are on the ground for purely selfish interests.”
NEWS
Southeast governors to meet Buhari on Kanu’s release
Southeast governors plan to meet with the Federal government to discuss issues bothering Igbo youths and the release of Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) Nnamdi Kanu.
They also said they were working with security agencies to protect lives and property in the region.
The governors added that they were in talks with some groups responsible for the spate of sit-at-home orders in the Southeast.
Chairman of the Southeast Governors’ Forum Dave Umahi of Ebonyi Stated stated this on Thursday.
Umahi added that the governors were aware that the insecurity in the Southeast had gone beyond IPOB with “cultists, armed robbers, and kidnappers” using the group’s name to kill innocent persons.
The governor said: “We are aware of the various illegal orders of sit-at-home by different groups of state agitators for our people of Southeast to sit at home every Monday and from 5th to 10th November 2021.
“Whereas we have identified some of the spokespersons of some of these groups and we have been engaging them to stop all forms of violence and illegalities in Southeast and allow Southeast leaders to address all issues raised by them, we are however working with security agencies, our local security, and our leaders to protect the lives of our people and to address all issues raised.”
The governors lauded Ohaneze Ndigbo “for the good job they did through their various committees in raising various solutions to all the issues raised by our young children.”
They added that they were studying the reports by Ohanaeze Ndigbo, elders, and leaders of the various Southeast states on how to restore peace to the region.
“Very soon, we will be meeting with Federal Government on these issues, including deploying political solutions in the case of Mazi Nnamdi Kanu which we have already initiated,” the governors stated.
