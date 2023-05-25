Anambra communities protest at Government House, ask Governor Soludo to resolve lingering crisis

Some communities in Anambra State have raised the alarm over various land disputes facing them, while calling on the state Governor, Prof. Chukwuma Soludo, to come to their aide in resolving a situation that has now gradually degenerated to communal crisis.

On Wednesday, indigenes of Achalla Community in Awka North Local Government Area of the state protested at the Anambra State Government House, Awka over the recent awarding of a contentious land to their neighbouring Urum Community in the same local council.

Addressing newsmen at the gate of the government house during the protest, leader of the protesters, who is also the Secretary General of Achalla Improvement Union, Mr Calistus Nnakwue, said that a peace committee set up by the chairman of Awka North Local Government Area, held several meetings over the contentious land but never invited any member of Achalla Community before eventually awarding the disputed land to Urum.

Nnakwue said, “We are here to call the attention of the governor over the awarding of the land to the Urum community, even without hearing from our representatives. The land in question belongs to us, and we are calling on Prof Chukwuma Soludo to set us a new committee to preside over the matter and give an unbiased verdict.”

The protesters carried placards with various inscriptions including “We need a new and impartial and unbiased panel”, “we were not taken into consideration by the panel, and our report was not taken”, “A responsible panel cannot do land border demarcation without the consent of the affected communities”, amongst others.

In another development, the people of Nimo community in Njikoka Local Government Area of the State has scheduled Saturday May 27th for a meeting of all indigenes over a contentious land which has been converted to an estate by the leadership of the community.

The President General of Nimo Town Development Union (NTDU), Chief Ekenenna Okafor-Omabu and the Secretary General of the union, Ogbuefi Patrick Egbakpalu, in a statement made available to journalists in Awka, stated that the community is ready to end the controversy surrounding the land during the meeting.

The union leaders said that the meeting would be held at the village square, Egwegwe Square on Saturday.

“This town hall meeting on Saturday, May 27, is in order to not only set the records straight, but to enlighten all Nimo citizens on the developments in the part of Owa Land, now called Obodo Oma Estate.

“There will be a very detailed presentation by those who have facts about all aspects of Obodo Oma Estate and there will be questions and answers during the interactive session.

“The feedback and suggestions made at the town hall meeting will be presented at the General Assembly Meeting later in the year. We urge all Nimo citizens to endeavour to attend,” the statement read.