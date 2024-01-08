Monday, January 8, 2024
HomeNEWSAnambra boat mishap: NIWA confirms eight dead, rescues 38 passengers
NEWS

Anambra boat mishap: NIWA confirms eight dead, rescues 38 passengers

0
Online Editor
By Online Editor

The National Inland Waterways Authority (NIWA), on Sunday confirmed that about eight persons died while 38 others were rescued in a boat mishap that occurred in Anambra State.

Although the Anambra State Police Command said five persons died while 30 were rescued, the NIWA General Manager, Corporate Affairs, Alhaji Jibril Darda’u, in a statement issued in Lokoja on Sunday confirmed eight dead.

Darda’u said the “sad and unfortunate” incident happened at Umumu Anam, Anambra West Local Government Area, ”between Thursday and Friday”.

“The authority sincerely commiserates with the families and friends of the deceased and prays to God to grant rest to their souls,” he said.

According to him, preliminary reports indicated that the “wooden engine boat rammed into a snag on the water channel and capsized with 50 passengers on board.

“From the records, eight persons were confirmed dead at the scene, while 38 others were rescued immediately.

“The sad incident involved a passenger boat travelling from Idah in Kogi to Onitsha in Anambra,” he added.

 

Previous article
Barcelona edge brave Barbastro to reach Copa Del Rey last 16
Next article
FG denies plans to demolish 1,500 houses in Xhidu Abuja community
Online Editor
Online Editor
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Most Popular

Load more

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

NewsDay is your news, entertainment, music fashion website. We provide you with the latest breaking news and videos from all over the world

FOLLOW US

© NewsDay Media Network