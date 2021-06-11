NEWS
Anambra big boy and his slay queen arrested for stealing goats to fund their expensive lifestyle
Two lovers have been apprehended for allegedly stealing sheep in Nneogodi village, in Agulu, Anaocha Local Government Area of Anambra State.
The suspects, Chinedu Umeh and his girlfriend, Ogechukwu Samson, were caught by Nneogidi security men on Thursday, June 10.
During interrogation, the couple confessed that they steal people’s livestock anytime they are in need of money and sell them to one Mrs Chinwe from Ekwulobia, who lives at Awka-Etiti.
The suspects were prevented from being set ablaze by irate youth.
NEWS
Gunmen kill 51 in Zamfara fresh attacks
Armed men suspected to be bandits have killed no fewer than 51 persons in six different communities of Zurmi Local Government Area of Zamfara State.
It was gathered that the communities attacked include Kadawa, Kwata, Maduba, Ganda Samu, Saulawa and Askawa.
A resident of the community, who spoke to reporters, said the armed men invaded the areas riding on motorbikes shooting at anyone they see.
The Police Public Relations Officer, SP Muhammad Shehu, confirmed the unfortunate attacks.
According to him, the specific number of deaths as a result of the attacks can not be ascertained at the moment.
“There were attacks in those communities but I cannot categorically tell you the number of casualties for now. The figure being circulated in the media may not be correct”, the PPRO stated.
NEWS
Gov. Abiodun boosts police operations with special vehicles, gadgets (PHOTOS)
Ogun state Governor, Dapo Abiodun on Friday donated vehicles and modern security gadgets to the police to tackle crime in the state.
The governor presented the vehicles and other equipment to the I-G of Police, Usman Baba, on Friday in Abeokuta.
The equipment are: 55 patrol vehicles ,200 bullet proof vests, 20 helmets and communication gadgets.
Abiodun described the donation as symbolic of his administration’s commitment towards providing a safe environment for the people of the state.
The latest released of patrol vehicles followed initial release of about 50 patrol vehicles some months ago.
NEWS
APC chairmanship aspirant presents Vice to MC Oluomo (PHOTO)
The All Progressives Congress (APC) chairmanship candidate in Oshodi/Isolo local government, Kehinde Oloyede Almaroof has officially presented his vice to the Chairman of the National Union of Road Transport Workers( NURTW) in Lagos State, Alhaji Musiliu Akinsanya popularly known as MC Oluomo.
Almaroof presented Modupe Badmus to Oluomo during his visit to the union leader’s house.
Recall that MC Oluomo was instrumental to Almaroof’s victory at the May 29 party primaries.
Almaroof, a former husband of Nollywood actress, Funke Akindele, told MC Oluomo he was pleased with Badmus’s choice as his vice.
Almaroof was prevailed upon to pick Badmus after he won the party’s ticket.
He had initially picked another women, Rasheeda Agbabiaka as his running mate in the run-up to the primaries.
If Almaroof wins the July 24 local government election, Badmus will be the first woman to occupy the seat of the vice chairman of Oshodi/Isolo since the country transited from military rule to democratic rule in 1999.
Latest News
- APC suspends Plateau caretaker chairman
- Gunmen kill 51 in Zamfara fresh attacks
- Anambra big boy and his slay queen arrested for stealing goats to fund their expensive lifestyle
- Gov. Abiodun boosts police operations with special vehicles, gadgets (PHOTOS)
- APC chairmanship aspirant presents Vice to MC Oluomo (PHOTO)
Trending
-
LIFESTYLES2 days ago
Common sex mistakes couples make in bed
-
LIFESTYLES15 hours ago
5 things men can say to women during sex
-
NEWS1 day ago
Igangan youths storm forests , chase out killer herdsmen (PHOTOS)
-
NEWS1 day ago
Buhari flags off Lagos-Ibadan Standard Gauge
-
NEWS1 day ago
#EndSARS protesters wanted to remove me as president – Buhari
-
LIFESTYLES15 hours ago
4 sex positions which help you burn fat
-
NEWS2 days ago
I’m not surprised by my husband’s death- Evelyn Joshua:
-
NEWS15 hours ago
Saraki honoured by Iruland monarch Oba Lawal