Anambra 2021: Release Nnamdi Kanu, withdraw military immediately – Candidates tell Buhari

The nine governorship candidates of the various political parties in the 2021 gubernatorial election in Anambra State have jointly called on President Muhammadu Buhari to release Nnamdi Kanu, leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB).

The governorship election in Anambra State will be held on November 6th, 2021, and political parties such as All Progressives Congress (APC); Peoples Democratic Party (PDP); the ruling All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA), and others are set for the contest.

However, there are tension and security threats in the region following the detention of Nnamdi Kanu who was said to have been illegally arrested and brought back to the country from Kenya.

There have been calls from well-meaning individuals and groups for the release of the secessionist leader, who reportedly jumped bail in 2017 when his trial for alleged treason started.

The IPOB had issued a threat saying that the incarceration of their leader would hamper the governorship election, demanding that the Buhari administration release Kanu immediately.

And in a joint statement signed by the candidates of APGA, APC, PDP, LP, AA, ADC, APM, SDP, YPP, ZLP and others, they demanded the release of Kanu.

The candidates made the appeal in response to the grave concerns earlier expressed by the South East Council of Traditional Rulers and the Representatives of Igbo Bishops and Archbishops.

They said their call also follows the tense atmosphere and general anxiety arising from recent and continuing violence in the region.

“In order to eschew all acts that may torpedo the forthcoming election, we urge the Federal Government to release Mazi Nnamdi Kanu to the South East Council of Traditional Rulers and the Representatives of Igbo Archbishops and Bishops,” the statement said.

“We urge the Federal Government to take urgent steps to demilitarize the South East Zone and stem the heightened tension, skirmishes and endless bloodletting between the security agencies and our youths.”

They also called on the IPOB not to do anything that would hinder the smooth running of the election and to cancel all scheduled sit-at-home orders.