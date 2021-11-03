breaking
Anambra 2021: Release Nnamdi Kanu, withdraw military immediately – Candidates tell Buhari
The nine governorship candidates of the various political parties in the 2021 gubernatorial election in Anambra State have jointly called on President Muhammadu Buhari to release Nnamdi Kanu, leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB).
The governorship election in Anambra State will be held on November 6th, 2021, and political parties such as All Progressives Congress (APC); Peoples Democratic Party (PDP); the ruling All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA), and others are set for the contest.
However, there are tension and security threats in the region following the detention of Nnamdi Kanu who was said to have been illegally arrested and brought back to the country from Kenya.
There have been calls from well-meaning individuals and groups for the release of the secessionist leader, who reportedly jumped bail in 2017 when his trial for alleged treason started.
The IPOB had issued a threat saying that the incarceration of their leader would hamper the governorship election, demanding that the Buhari administration release Kanu immediately.
And in a joint statement signed by the candidates of APGA, APC, PDP, LP, AA, ADC, APM, SDP, YPP, ZLP and others, they demanded the release of Kanu.
The candidates made the appeal in response to the grave concerns earlier expressed by the South East Council of Traditional Rulers and the Representatives of Igbo Bishops and Archbishops.
They said their call also follows the tense atmosphere and general anxiety arising from recent and continuing violence in the region.
“In order to eschew all acts that may torpedo the forthcoming election, we urge the Federal Government to release Mazi Nnamdi Kanu to the South East Council of Traditional Rulers and the Representatives of Igbo Archbishops and Bishops,” the statement said.
“We urge the Federal Government to take urgent steps to demilitarize the South East Zone and stem the heightened tension, skirmishes and endless bloodletting between the security agencies and our youths.”
They also called on the IPOB not to do anything that would hinder the smooth running of the election and to cancel all scheduled sit-at-home orders.
breaking
Death toll rises to 22 at Lagos collapsed building site
Twenty-two bodies have so far been recovered from under the rubble at the site of a 21-storey building that collapsed in the Ikoyi area of Lagos on Monday.
The National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) on Wednesday disclosed the casualty figure.
Earlier on Tuesday, NEMA said the death toll from the collapse of the building at 20, Gerrard Road, Ikoyi had risen to 20 and that about 10 persons had been rescued.
Two more bodies were recovered in the early hours of Wednesday, bringing the death toll to 22.
The NEMA Southwest Zonal Coordinator, Mr. Ibrahim Farinloye, said the bodies were discovered at 2.28am Wednesday.
breaking
Gunmen kidnap pupils from the school bus in Edo, march them inside bush
unmen, on Tuesday, intercepted a school bus belonging to Glory Land Group of Schools in Edo State and abducted two pupils.
According to the News Agency of Nigeria, the vehicle conveying the victims in the company of other pupils was intercepted at gunpoint, and the abductors dragged the two pupils from the vehicle into a bush.
They were said to be returning to Auchi, Etsako West local government area of Edo, after school when they were taken by their abductors.
The schoolchildren were reportedly abducted along the Igarra-Auchi Road, near Ikpeshi, Akoko Edo local government area.
The spokesman for the police command in the state, Kontongs Bello, confirmed the abduction and said policemen, soldiers and vigilantes were combing bushes to rescue the pupils.
He was quoted as saying, “Two students were kidnapped, but efforts are on to rescue them unhurt. Men of the Nigeria Police, soldiers and vigilantes, are already combing bushes to rescue the students.”
The attack comes a few hours after gunmen invaded the staff quarters of the University of Abuja abducting six people.
It was gathered that the gunmen invaded the senior staff quarters at Giri in Gwagwalada Area Council of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) at 1 am on Tuesday and operated for about an hour.
breaking
Lagos seals Vedic Hospital in Lekki for employing unlicensed foreign doctors
The Lagos State Government has shut Vedic Lifecare Hospital in Lekki.
The Health Facility Monitoring and Accreditation Agency (HEFAMAA) sealed the facility located at Plot 6, Olabanji Olajide Street.
Executive Secretary, Dr Abiola Idowu, said the hospital was sanctioned for employing expatriates not certified to practice.
“The facility was shut down for engaging three foreign doctors and a nurse with unverified certificates and without licenses from any professional body”, she noted.
Idowu explained that the closure does not affect the in-patients already admitted.
Chairman, HEFAMAA Governing Board, Dr. Yemisi Solanke-Koya, said there will be continuous regulatory oversight of hospitals in Lagos.
The authorities discovered some bring in Foreign-Based Transient Medical Doctors who treat patients, perform medical procedures and leave the country after a few weeks/months.
Latest News
- OAU record-setting medical graduate gets Gov Abiodun’s N5m cash prize, house, scholarship
- REVEALED: Why Sanwo- Olu suspended LABSCA GM over Ikoyi 21-storey building collapse
- Inside the luxury private jet Man Utd squad use for Champions League trips including huge private TVs for every player
- Jurgen Klopp and Diego Simeone snub handshake again after Liverpool beat Atletico Madrid
- Unai Emery rejects offer to become new Newcastle boss
Trending
-
breaking2 days ago
NUC releases full list of federal, state and private universities approved to run degree programmes
-
LIFESTYLES2 days ago
Kids need to be exposed to germs
-
NEWS2 days ago
Photos: Rescue efforts continue at collapsed Lagos building
-
SPORTS2 days ago
Tottenham confirm Antonio Conte as their new manager on £13m
-
breaking2 days ago
Ikoyi collapsed building: Owner arrested for building 21 floors after approval for 15
-
NEWS2 days ago
Here are the identities of UNIABUJA kidnap victims
-
SPORTS2 days ago
Newcastle expect to appoint Unai Emery as manager before Brighton clash
-
POLITICS16 hours ago
2023: Saraki’s presidential campaign posters flood Abuja [PHOTOS]