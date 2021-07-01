POLITICS
Anambra 2021: Native doctor, Nwanwuo emerges PRP’s governorship candidate
The People’s Redemption Party (PRP) on Wednesday elected a popular native doctor, Dr. Nnamdi Nwanwuo as its flag bearer in the Anambra governorship election.
The governorship election will be held in just over four months – November 6.
Nwanwuo was returned unopposed after two other aspirants, Chidebere Mba and Humphrey Anaso stepped down.
PRP National Secretary, Babatunde Ali, said the primary election was credible and peaceful.
Ali predicted that the party would defeat the ruling All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA).
The chieftain commended other contestants for withdrawing from the race for Nwanwuo.
“PRP is the only party that recognises the place of people in governance. This country has hope because what we have done today will be on record”, Tribune quoted him as saying.
Mba denied rumors that he stepped down after collecting money.
“Whoever is making such allegations will attract God’s wrath. I can’t sell my conscience for nothing,” he said.
Anaso explained that he withdrew because “Anambra North has not finished their tenure. I’m from the central”.
Nwanwuo, in his remarks, promised to give priority to health, education and agriculture.
The PRP candidate will face Charles Soludo (APGA), Andy Uba (APC), Valentine Ozigbo (PDP) and Ifeanyi Ubah (YPP).
POLITICS
Two PDP lawmakers join Ayade in APC
The People’s Democratic Party (PDP) on Tuesday lost two more members of the House of Representatives from Cross River state to the governing All Progressives Congress (APC).
Two members of the House of Representatives, from Cross River State have defected from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to the All Progressives Congress (APC).
The two lawmakers are Lego Idagbo and Michael Etaba.
It would be recalled that the Governor of Cross River State, Ben Ayade recently decamped from the PDP to the APC.
The defections were announced on Tuesday by the Speaker, Femi Gbajabiamila after reading letters from the two lawmakers.
This defection is the latest in the gale of defection that continues to rock the PDP.
The defections were protested by Toby Okechukwu, the deputy minority leader.
POLITICS
Shinkafi obeys Matawalle; dumps APGA for APC
The former National Secretary and Governorship candidate for the All Progressive Grand Alliance (APGA) in the 2019 gubernatorial election in Zamfara state Sani Abdullahi Shinkafi has defected to the All Progressive Congress (APC).
Shinkafi made this known on Monday.
Shinkafi told his teeming supporters in his house that contrary to public opinion, he didn’t join the APC for material gain.
“I am leaving APGA not because I don’t like the party but I am living APGA in order to join Matawalle in the APC to rebuild Zamfara State,” Shinkafi said.
“I was invited by Governor Bello Matawalle himself to join him in the APC, as such I see no reason why I should not join him”.
He maintained that he was one of the founding fathers of APGA and has been in the party for 19 years where he rose up to the rank of the National Secretary of the party.
“Those who are thinking that I am defecting to APC because of material things are wrong,” he added.
“I have decided to defect to APC as from today Monday 28, 6 2021 and I am calling on all my supporters to also join me in the APC.
“I am not forcing anybody to defect to APC and I will however continue to relate with those who chose to remain in the APGA because of our long-existing relationship”.
Shinkafi also thanked the Anambra State Governor and the National Chairman of APGA for the support and assistance they rendered to him during his stay in APGA.
POLITICS
‘I hope Gov Matawalle’s defection will benefit us’ – Yari
Former Governor of Zamfara State, Abdulaziz Yari has expressed hope that Governor Bello Matawalle’s defection to APC would add value and be beneficial to the party.
Former Governor of Zamfara State, Abdulaziz Yari has welcomed the State Governor, Bello Matawalle into the All Progressives Congress, APC.
Yari expressed hope that Matawalle’s defection would add value and be beneficial to the party.
Recall that President Muhammadu Buhari’s aide, Bashir Ahmad had over the weekend disclosed Matawalle’s defection from the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, to APC.
However, Yari vowed never to allow anything harmful in the party.
Yari, who is the leader of the party in the state, spoke at the Arewa House in Kaduna on Monday.
He said: “We hope Matawalle’s coming into APC will be of benefit as well as add value to the party in the State.
“We agreed that the Governor is coming with authority while we have the population in the State. So, we hope and pray that his coming to the part will be beneficial and will add value to the party in the state. So, he is welcome.
“We welcome Matawalle to the APC. We hope his coming will be a good development and add value to the party in the state. As a party, we need as many people as possible to make the party bigger. We held this meeting to inform our people of our decision of accepting for the Governor to be in our party.”
