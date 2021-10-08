POLITICS
Anambra 2021: INEC releases final list of candidates
The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has released the final list of candidates for the November 6 governorship election in Anambra State.
Valentine Ozigbo’s name was published alongside his running mate, Mrs Azuka Enemo, as gubernatorial candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).
Also in the 18 candidates list published on Thursday were Prof. Chukwuma Soludo of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) and Sen. Andy Uba of the All Progressives Congress (APC).
The list signed by Mr Festus Okoye, National Commissioner in charge of INEC’s Information and Voter Education Committee also had Sen Ifeanyi Uba as the candidate of Young Progressives Party (YPP) while Dr Obiora Okonkwo would fly the flag of Zenith Labour Party (ZLP).
Others were Obiora Agbasimalo, Labour Party; Dr Godwin Maduka, Accord Party’s; Bennet Etiaba, ( AA); Chidozie Nwankwo,( AAC); Akachukwu Nwankpo (ADC), Afam Ume-ezeoke (ADP); Geoffrey Onyejegbu (APM); Philip Echetebu (APP), Okeke Chika Jerry (BOOT Party).
Leonard Ohajinkpo will contest on the platform of NNPP, Afam Ezenwafor for NRM, Nnamdi Nwawuo for PRP and Obinna Uzoh for SDP.
In a reaction, Ozigbo said the election was winnable for him as the PDP had the brightest chance among all the parties in the contest going by the vigorous campaigns he had ran and the feedback received.
According to him, in spite of the handful of defections, we retain the comparative advantage of the grassroots.
“Our team is more resolute because we know the hope of Anambra people lies on us. We are going to spare nothing to ensure we get it right at the grassroots and win this election.
“There will be a better story to tell at the end,” Ozigbo said.
PDP NEC approves zoning of Chairmanship to North
The National Executive Committee of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has approved the zoning of the position of the national chairman to the north.
The zoning committee of the opposition party under the chairmanship of Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State had made the recommendation public last week.
However, he had said no decision had been taken on where the presidency will be zoned to.
This had generated heated controversy within the party as some stakeholders kicked against zoning of chairmanship.
Top shots of the party, including governors, presidential aspirants and others were in last-minute lobbying for the council’s decision on zoning to favour them.
A sharp crack was created after the zoning of the chairmanship to the North. It was gathered that PDP governors from the South led by Rivers State Governor Nyesom Wike and Seyi Makinde of Oyo State pushed for the zoning of the chairmanship to North.
The move is aimed at paving the way for the emergence of a southern candidate as the party’s presidential candidate.
The southern governors are demanding that the next president of the country must come from their region.
Briefing journalists at the end of Thursday’s NEC meeting, National Publicity Secretary of the party, Mr Kola Ologbondiyan, NEC had ratified the zoning of chairmanship to the north.
He added that all positions in the party currently occupied by people from the South will go to the North and vice versa.
Ologbondiyan added that NEC also agreed that the October 30 convention date was intact.
Where Nigeria’s President Comes From In 2023 Not Important ― Atiku Abubakar
Former Vice-President Atiku Abubakar has said the decisions of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) on zoning and others will determine its chances in 2023.
Speaking during the opening session of the party’s 94th National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting held at the PDP National Secretariat, on Thursday, Atiku said the PDP has the right to determine its rules on how the party should be governed while the people of Nigeria also have the right to determine who govern them.
Atiku’s political allies have confirmed that he is warming up to contest for president in 2023.
But his party, the PDP has zoned the chairmanship slot to the North, indicating that its presidential ticket would go to the South.
Atiku, the presidential candidate of the PDP in the 2019 general election, said where the president comes from has never been the problem of Nigeria.
The former Vice President said PDP governors and other members of the party had in 2003, asked him to contest for president on grounds because they did not want Obasanjo to win a second term, but he refused.
“The PDP has the right to determine its rules on how the party should be governed. The people of Nigeria also have the right to determine who govern them.”
“Where the president comes from has never been the problem of Nigeria. There is no such thing as a president from Southern Nigeria or a president from Northern Nigeria.
“There is only one president from Nigeria, for Nigeria, by Nigerians. Talking about inclusions, I would like to see a new National Working Committee (NWC) of our party, our great party that has sizable numbers of our youth and women.
“The decision of NEC today will either see PDP into the villa in 2023 or not. Since the inception, this party has faced serious challenges and have risen above sentiments to solve those challenges and moved forward.
“Now let me come to historical events, which I said I was going to cite. Those of us who served in the constitutional conference, which drafted the current constitution of Nigeria, sure, remember that after we finished the draft of that constitution, we all met as members of the constitutional conference and resolved to correct the injustice that was done to a particular part of this country.
“And we said in whichever party you found yourself, your presidential candidate must come from the southwest because Abiola had won election, not only did he win, he was killed.
“So we all agreed as members, and we went out of the constitutional conference, and we formed our parties, those of us formed PDP others formed ANPP, those who forms AD formed AD.
“At the end of the day, there were two alliances in two parties. PDP brought General Obasanjo, ANPP brought Olu Falae. This is to show you that Nigerians have a sense of fairness.
“More or less distinguished members of NEC in 2003, all the PDP governors and some members of the party met me at the villa and said, they were not going to support President Obasanjo for a second term, that I should run.
“I now referred them to the resolution of NEC, where NEC, decided that power should remain in the Southwest for eight years. How do you want me to go against the resolution of NEC and I turned it down, and we moved on. So this country has a sense of fairness. This country has a sense of justice, this country has a sense of fairness.
“Therefore, this thing that is in-built in our party, we should be able to use it, to embed it, to make sure today’s deliberation is in the best interest of our party, in the best interest of Nigeria, which will ultimately give us the victory that we asked for, to go back to the villa,” Atiku said.
PDP To Buhari : Perish the thought of emergency rule in Anambra
The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has asked the All Progressives Congress (APC)-led Federal Government to perish the thought of imposing a state of emergency in Anambra State.
At a briefing in Aso Rock on Wednesday, Abubakar Malami, Minister of Justice, warned that an emergency rule might be imposed on the state amid the high level of violence in the buildup to the November 6 governorship election.
ALSO READ: Nigerian government threatens to declare state of emergency in Anambra
But while reacting through its National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, the PDP alleged that move to foist an emergency rule in Anambra state was a ploy by the APC-led government to suppress the people, manipulate the process and rig the governorship election for the APC and its candidate.
Ologbondiyan asked the APC and its administration to come clean on their role in the sudden rise of insecurity in Anambra.
“This demand is predicated on apprehensions in the public space that the spate of insecurity in Anambra is contrived to heighten tension in the state so as to derail the democratic process to the advantage of the APC.
“The PDP insists that the Federal Government has the capacity to ensure peace in Anambra before, during and even after the election, if it so desired.
“We therefore invite the President Muhammadu Buhari-led APC Federal Government to be guided accordingly. Our party also charges the people of Anambra state to remain calm and alert as well as take steps within the ambits of the law to resist plots by the APC to derail the electoral process in its inordinate ambition to seize Anambra through the back door,” he also said.
