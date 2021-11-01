POLITICS
Analysis: Winners and losers at PDP convention
Nigeria’s opposition party, Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) on Saturday held its elective national convention.
At the end of the exercise, which began on Saturday but spilled over to Sunday, 21 members of the National Working Committee (NWC) were elected.
A total of 3, 511 delegates were accredited to vote at the convention to elect the officials.
Iyorchia Ayu, former Senate President and Senator Samuel Anyanwu, were elected unopposed as national chairman and national secretary, respectively.
16 other members of the new NWC were also elected unopposed following the decision by their opponents to step down at the convention venue.
Three positions were keenly contested after aspirants vying for the posts failed to reach an agreement.
The three positions that were keenly contested include Deputy National Chairman (South), Deputy National Chairman (North) and National Youth Leader.
Deputy National Chairman (South)
The race for the new Deputy National Chairman (South) of the party was between former governor of Osun State, Prince Olagunsoye Oyinlola and a former deputy governor of Oyo State, Amb. Taofeek Arapaja.
A few weeks before the convention, there were indications that Oyinlola would clinch the position. He was said to be enjoying the support of former Vice President Atiku Abubakar, former Senate President Bukola Saraki and former governor of Jigawa State, Lamido.
However, Arapaja has the backing and support of the PDP governors to the convention.
At the end of the exercise, Arapaja polled a total of 2,004 votes to beat Oyinlola who garnered 705 votes.
Deputy National Chairman (North)
A former ambassador, Umar Iliya Damagum defeated former Women Affairs Minister, Maryam Ina Ciroma for the position zoned to northeast.
Damagum was backed for the position by 13 PDP governors, who had earlier pleaded with Ciroma to shelve her ambition to give room to the emergence of Damagum as consensus candidate.
At the end of the voting, the result was declared in favour of Damagum. Damagum polled 2, 222 votes while Ciroma garnered a paltry 365 votes.
National Youth Leader
The battle for the office of the National Youth Leader, though zoned to the North- west, was clearly a Kaduna affair.
Muhammed Kadade Suleiman, who has the backing of leaders of the party in the state scored 3072 votes to beat Usman Elkudan who polled 219.
breaking
Kano Speaker declares support for Tinubu
Hamisu Chidari, Speaker of Kano state House of Assembly, has declared his unflinching support for the Tinubu Support Organization (TSO).
Chief Franklin Ebere-Njoku, Special Assistant to Mr Aminu Suleiman, Director General, Tinubu Support Organization (TSO), said this in a statement released on Sunday in Abuja.
Chidari who reiterated his unflinching support to the course of Tinubu, expressed gratitude to him for his support during his mother’s funeral.
He promised to continue to put in his best for the Tinubu Support Organization aimed at realizing the project 2023.
Mr Suleiman reaffirmed the commitment of the organisation to the vision of Chief Bola Tinubu.
Suleiman prayed God to continue to protect and strengthen Tinubu for greater services for the Advancement of the country.
“We believe in your political ideologies and shall continue to support your course through the Tinubu support Organization (TSO),
“The Speaker is appointed the North West Coordinator in recognition of his dedication,” he said.
Responding, Chief Bola Tinubu, National leader of APC expressed appreciation for the visit by the speaker and his team, wishing them the best in their endeavours.
Tinubu assured them of his commitment to the organisation, and appealed for stronger collaboration.
breaking
APC chieftain Ahmed Lawan heads to court, seeks order barring Northerner from succeeding Buhari
A chieftain of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), Ahmed Lawan, is set to file a suit seeking a court order to compel his party to zone the 2023 presidential ticket to Nigeria’s Southern Region.
Lawan, who ran for the party’s Adamawa State Chairmanship office in the last APC congress, said he was opposed to moves by a northern cabal seeking to retain power in the north beyond 2023.
Accordingly, he disclosed that he was approaching a court in Yola to challenge what he called an attempt to disrupt democracy in Nigeria.
Lawan, who was a former Organising Secretary of the party in the state, further disclosed that he would not hesitate to also challenge the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) if it fails to zone its ticket to southern Nigeria.
“Those our Northern compatriots, scheming to retain power in the North are our common enemies; they’re the enemies of Nigeria.
“It is evil for some people to think they can sit in the comfort of their region to determine the political fate of the entire nation.
“Nigeria is for all of us, therefore, we must play politics in the spirit of inclusiveness.
“We, in the North have had it, we’re there and by 2023 we should quit the stage in the interest of national unity.
“Our position is that power must move to the South, South-West, South-South or South-East.
“Other parts of the country should be given a sense of belonging. This way, it would help diffuse the tense atmosphere in our national polity, he added.
Lawan also condemned a move by some Northern elites, seeking the exit of the South-East region from Nigeria.
breaking
Aregbesola boycotts Akande’s meeting with Osun APC elders’ caucus
Mninister of Interior, Rauf Aregbesola On Tuesday shunned a meeting held at the Ila country home of the ex-Interim National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress, Chief Bisi Akande, to discuss party unity.
The gathering was a meeting of the Osun APC Elders’ Caucus designed to unite party members.
It was gathered that when one of the conveners of the meeting raised the issue Aregbesola’s absence, one of the conveners of the meeting, reportedly explained that the ex-governor was duly invited.
Although the meeting was held behind closed doors, it was learnt that the former Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Lasun Yusuf, said many party members were aggrieved as a result of the 2018 Osun APC Governorship primary. He appealed to the elder statesman to assist in reconciliatory efforts before the next cycle of elections.
Briefing newsmen after the meeting, Akande, said the elders met regularly to discuss party issues, until the advent of COVID-19 last year.
He said, “the meeting had always existed, but because of COVID-19, the meeting had not been held for a very long time. It is the beginning of elders’ activities to move the party forward in Osun.
“We are doing all our best to resolve every crisis. I can assure you that there will be no crisis within our party before the election. We come from different constituencies in Osun and we are going back to let our people know we have started to be more active than before.”
Asked who would be flagbearer of the party in the next year’s governorship poll in Osun, Akande said, “I don’t know who our candidate may be in the forthcoming guber election, but I can assure you that our candidate will win the election in 2022.”
On the issue of the zoning of the APC 2023 Presidential ticket, he said the South will square up with the North, and “whoever becomes our candidate will win the presidency.”
Those at the meeting include: Senator Iyiola Omisore, ex Osun Deputy Governor, Titi Laoye-Ponle, ex deputy Speaker, House of Representatives, Lasun Yusuff, Senate spokesperson, Ajibola Basiru, ex- Health Minister, Dr. Isaac Adewole, among others, commenced around 11:15 and ended around 1:30pm.
Latest News
- Tunde Kelani’s Ayinla, 44 others nominated for AMAA 2021
- FULL LIST: WhatsApp will be blocked on all these phones in few hours
- Banks’ borrowing from CBN rises 74% to N901bn
- Buhari’s supporters to stage 7-day protest against Central Bank governor, Emefiele over E-Naira, bad economy, N500billion scandal
- Stock market investors gain N875bn in 10 months
Trending
-
breaking1 day ago
Again, FG extends NIN-SIM deadline till December
-
NEWS1 day ago
We are taking back Nigeria from APC – PDP chairman, Ayu
-
breaking1 day ago
Kano Speaker declares support for Tinubu
-
breaking1 day ago
Iyorchia Ayu emerges PDP National Chairman
-
breaking23 hours ago
Tinubu visits Buhari in Aso Rock
-
breaking24 hours ago
Bandits abduct 9 Kaduna villagers, demand N50 million
-
NEWS19 hours ago
Okei-Odumakin gives birth to twins at 55 — six months after husband’s death
-
breaking6 hours ago
Buhari’s supporters to stage 7-day protest against Central Bank governor, Emefiele over E-Naira, bad economy, N500billion scandal