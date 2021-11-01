Analysis: Winners and losers at PDP convention

Nigeria’s opposition party, Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) on Saturday held its elective national convention.

At the end of the exercise, which began on Saturday but spilled over to Sunday, 21 members of the National Working Committee (NWC) were elected.

A total of 3, 511 delegates were accredited to vote at the convention to elect the officials.

Iyorchia Ayu, former Senate President and Senator Samuel Anyanwu, were elected unopposed as national chairman and national secretary, respectively.

16 other members of the new NWC were also elected unopposed following the decision by their opponents to step down at the convention venue.

Three positions were keenly contested after aspirants vying for the posts failed to reach an agreement.

The three positions that were keenly contested include Deputy National Chairman (South), Deputy National Chairman (North) and National Youth Leader.

Deputy National Chairman (South)

The race for the new Deputy National Chairman (South) of the party was between former governor of Osun State, Prince Olagunsoye Oyinlola and a former deputy governor of Oyo State, Amb. Taofeek Arapaja.

A few weeks before the convention, there were indications that Oyinlola would clinch the position. He was said to be enjoying the support of former Vice President Atiku Abubakar, former Senate President Bukola Saraki and former governor of Jigawa State, Lamido.

However, Arapaja has the backing and support of the PDP governors to the convention.

At the end of the exercise, Arapaja polled a total of 2,004 votes to beat Oyinlola who garnered 705 votes.

Deputy National Chairman (North)

A former ambassador, Umar Iliya Damagum defeated former Women Affairs Minister, Maryam Ina Ciroma for the position zoned to northeast.

Damagum was backed for the position by 13 PDP governors, who had earlier pleaded with Ciroma to shelve her ambition to give room to the emergence of Damagum as consensus candidate.

At the end of the voting, the result was declared in favour of Damagum. Damagum polled 2, 222 votes while Ciroma garnered a paltry 365 votes.

National Youth Leader

The battle for the office of the National Youth Leader, though zoned to the North- west, was clearly a Kaduna affair.

Muhammed Kadade Suleiman, who has the backing of leaders of the party in the state scored 3072 votes to beat Usman Elkudan who polled 219.