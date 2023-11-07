She’s “Coco Loco.”

“The View” co-host Ana Navarro was blasted for admitting she would “like to breastfeed” Maluma after seeing the singer in concert with a friend.

“We went to @maluma concert. God help me. I think I actually drooled,” the political commentator wrote on Instagram Sunday.

Navarro, 51, shared that her seats were so close to the stage at Kaseya Center in Miami that she could “make eye contact” with the 29-year-old reggaeton superstar.

“Good Lord that boy, Maluma is sexy -he’s young enough to be my son, which might explain why I’d like to breast feed him,” she added.

Critics flooded the comments section of the TV host’s post to drag her vulgarity.

“Good Lord that boy, Maluma is sexy -he’s young enough to be my son, which might explain why I’d like to breast feed him,” she wrote on Instagram. ABC

“Breast feed geez Ana!! Love you but don’t say that again ok 🙃,” one person wrote.

“I always liked you and enjoyed your intelligence and humor. I’m a person who likes a good joke and fun but I’m disappointed in your behavior lately and your vulgarity. Sad,” a second commented.

“Why do I have a visual of you breast-feeding that boy that I cannot unsee,” a third asked.

“that’s a double standard — if a man said something similar about a female performer they would instantly be canceled and raked over the coals,” another wrote.

“@ananavarrofl … it was that comment about breast feeding that took it a bit over the top. Must’ve been the alcohol and melatonin 🤷🏻‍♀️,” a critic added.

Others, however, found Navarro’s commentary to be humorous and lighthearted.

“‘Breast feeding Maluma’ oh my Gawd, only you, Ana!! 🤣🤣🤣,” one fan commented.

“👏 you crack me up! You look fabulous!” another agreed.

“Im just dying at breastfeeding comment 🤣 glad you enjoyed ❤️ la vida es una!” a social media user wrote.

“Omg your Maluma comment made me laugh so hard I choked!🤣🤣🤣 @ananavarrofl,” someone else commented, with another adding, “Breast feed him… 😂 you’re so funny.”

Many fans even defended Navarro from the haters and pleaded with her to never change her candid personality.

“Ana please, PLEASE ignore these nitwit trolls. You’re loved for who you are. Funny, fair, honest, talented, smart and beautiful inside and out. x,” one defender wrote.

“@ananavarrofl lmao😂😂😂. We love your vulgarity, Ana!!! Never, ever stop being you!!!” someone else agreed.

Maluma recently announced that he and his girlfriend, Susana Gómez, are expecting their first child.

Reps for Navarro and Maluma did not immediately respond to requests for comment.