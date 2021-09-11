LIFESTYLES
An apple a day keeps bad sex away!
THEY say an apple a day keeps the doctor away.
Simply put, eating fruit daily is good for your health and sexual appetite, according to recent research.
Women who eat at least one apple per day have higher sexual quality of life, according to a new study published in Archives of Gynecology and Obstetrics.
The fruit contains polyphenols and antioxidants that can stimulate blood flow, thus aiding arousal.
They also contain phloridzin, a common phytoestrogen that can produce oestrogen-life effects that may play a role in lubrication and sex drive.
Apples are also rich in a compound called quercetin.
This antioxidant, a type of flavonoid, may offer some health benefits.
A 2016 review reports that quercetin can successfully lower blood pressure at doses greater than 500mg per day.
High blood pressure can lead to sexual dysfunction because blood vessel damage impairs blood flow to the genitals and punani.
LIFESTYLES
Why women are attracted to men with tattoos
TATTOOS are more than just an ink and needle.
They are a creative expression, often with a symbolic story behind them.
While many may see them as a source of pain, others see them as healing in a form of artistic beauty.
Hence according to recent trends, women seem to be more attracted to men with tattoos.
According to The Independent publication in the UK, research found that women tend to look more favourably on men with tattoos, associating them with good health, masculinity, aggressiveness and dominance.
Furthermore, according to Tattoo Do publication, here below are some reasons why women find a man with a tattoo more attractive:
1. He’s not boring
Tattooed men crave adventure, and most women love a man with a sense of spontaneity. It keeps the relationship and sex exciting.
2. He’s romantic
Men who have tattoos approach romance in their own creative way. Just like everything else about him, such as kindness, mystery and sensitivity, the way he romances is anything but typical. Tattoos cover scars both metaphorically and literally. And, a man covered in scars is bound to be in touch with his true feelings, making him extremely romantic.
3. He can handle pain
Writer Gigi Engle once said: “A guy who can handle a needle being dragged across his skin, for hours at a time in the name of art, is a man worth dating.”
4. He’s committed
Men who often have tattoos had an idea and specific timeline as to when they were going to get that tattoo. They also bared the pain, making them the most committed individuals, which scores them some valid girl points.
5. He’s mysterious
One writer describes dating a guy with a tattoo like someone reading a fascinating novel.
“Studying the fine lines, reading between the lines, memorising his personal patterns, all in hopes to one day solve the mystery of a man and his tattoos.” This makes it exciting for women.
LIFESTYLES
Why should you have sex after gym
WE all go to the gym for a workout and to lose that unwanted weight.
So, one would assume that going to the gym would be enough of a workout for one day.
But according to sex experts, having sex after working out also works out beautifully.
The release of hormones such as dopamine, oxytocin, and endorphins block pain receptors which help you feel less sore after your workout.
Dr Jamin Brahmbhatt, an urologist and sexual health expert, said: “After workouts you may be sweaty, but that shouldn’t make you avoid possibly the best sex of your life.”
After you work out, the hormones in your body that make you feel good are usually peaking.
These hormones include adrenaline and dopamine.
Secondly, a good workout increases blood flow to every part of your body including the 4-5.
You may even get a harder erection since the blood is already flowing at a higher rate.
Also, sex after working out makes you lose an extra calorie.
The average number of calories burnt in a single session is 100 calories, according to a 2013 study.
LIFESTYLES
3 reasons to be naked often
NAKEDNESS is often seen as uncomfortable but perhaps after reading this article, some perceptions might change.
In the midst of the coronavirus pandemic, we saw a huge rise in people who are looking into holistic health and living.
Although this is not a new concept to the world, lockdowns forced many people to rethink the way they’ve been living their lives.
A holistic lifestyle involves living naturally through eating organic foods, keeping your body as well as your mind active through yoga and meditation, and through other ways which are beneficial for your well-being.
Being naked is one of the significant ways to make a connection with yourself as it is said to bring about amazing benefits.
Here are the three benefits of being nude:
1. Connect with yourself – As you connect with yourself in your naked state more often, you become comfortable with who you are. We all have imperfections and embracing yours will sure make you appreciate yourself.
2. Helps with weight loss – Studies have confirmed that when your body is exposed to a cooler temperature, the brown adipose tissue (BAT) proliferates and essentially kills the white adipose tissue, aka bad fat cells.
3. It boosts your immune system – Getting sun exposure while you’re naked increases your body’s vitamin D levels. When you have high levels of vitamin D, your body’s immune system is impeccable, and you will be better equipped to protect your body from viruses.
Go ahead and take those clothes off and enjoy the benefits that come with it.
