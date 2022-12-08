Amy Robach steps out with a friend amid T.J. Holmes affair scandal

Amy Robach appeared to be in high spirits as she stepped out with a friend in New York City amid her affair scandal with “GMA3” co-host T.J. Holmes.

Robach, 49, was seen smiling and chatting with a pal as she went for a walk in Manhattan, according to photos obtained by Page Six.

The news anchor didn’t seem to be keeping a low profile as she hung out with her friend.

Robach kept things casual, wearing jeans and a light blue cardigan topped with a camel coat. She accessorized with sunglasses and hoop earrings.

The journalist’s low-key outing came after she and her alleged lover were taken off the air at “GMA3” this week.

Holmes and Robach, 45, were absent from the morning show after Page Six reported last month that they both left their partners following a months-long affair.

A source claimed that their romance began in March around the time they were training together for the New York City Half Marathon. They each reportedly left their respective spouses in August.

Page Six confirmed that ABC News chiefs decided to take the couple off the air because their relationship drama became too much of a distraction.

“After a lot of thought, I am taking Amy and T.J. off the air as we figure this out,” ABC News president Kim Godwin said during an internal phone call.

Godwin noted that Holmes and Robach’s alleged affair was “not a violation of company policy,” but that the decision to pull them temporarily was made for the “Good Morning America” brand as a whole.

Their alleged affair was uncovered when Daily Mail published photos of the pair canoodling in a bar despite both still being married.

Both Holmes and Robach had initially appeared on “GMA3” with business as usual after the scandal broke.

An ABC staffer later told Page Six that there will be no disciplinary action taken against the co-anchors for their romance. However, Holmes is currently under investigation by ABC after at least two more alleged affairs with staffers came to light.

Robach was spotted for the first time on Wednesday since being booted from the show.

We’re told Robach is close to finalizing her divorce from Andrew Shue. However, sources told us that Holmes’ wife, Marilee Fiebig, was “blindsided” by the affair.

A staffer revealed that Holmes and his wife had been separated for months but were trying to “work things out” when news of his romance with Robach came out.

“She’s devastated. She had no idea,” the source said. “They haven’t been together in [a while], but they were trying to work it out.

Robach and Shue, 55, got married in 2010, two years after her divorce from Tim McIntosh, the father of her two teenage daughters.

Holmes and Fiebig also tied the knot in 2010. Holmes shares daughter Sabine with Fiebig and has two other children, Brianna and Jaiden, with his ex-wife, Amy Ferson.